iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AksharChem (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

299.5
(0.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AksharChem (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

246.48

260.14

264.25

248.27

yoy growth (%)

-5.25

-1.55

6.43

32.26

Raw materials

-142.17

-148.85

-160.27

-115.12

As % of sales

57.68

57.22

60.64

46.36

Employee costs

-10.84

-10.4

-8.31

-7.52

As % of sales

4.39

4

3.14

3.03

Other costs

-69.55

-74.98

-54

-48.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.21

28.82

20.43

19.39

Operating profit

23.9

25.89

41.67

77.48

OPM

9.69

9.95

15.76

31.2

Depreciation

-7.04

-6.72

-4.6

-4.68

Interest expense

-0.68

-1.1

-1.48

-3.02

Other income

1.12

1.05

7.06

9.05

Profit before tax

17.3

19.1

42.64

78.82

Taxes

-4.79

-3.38

-12.03

-25.91

Tax rate

-27.74

-17.72

-28.2

-32.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.5

15.72

30.61

52.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.5

15.72

30.61

52.91

yoy growth (%)

-20.49

-48.64

-42.14

218.05

NPM

5.07

6.04

11.58

21.31

AksharChem (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AksharChem (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.