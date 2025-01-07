Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
246.48
260.14
264.25
248.27
yoy growth (%)
-5.25
-1.55
6.43
32.26
Raw materials
-142.17
-148.85
-160.27
-115.12
As % of sales
57.68
57.22
60.64
46.36
Employee costs
-10.84
-10.4
-8.31
-7.52
As % of sales
4.39
4
3.14
3.03
Other costs
-69.55
-74.98
-54
-48.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.21
28.82
20.43
19.39
Operating profit
23.9
25.89
41.67
77.48
OPM
9.69
9.95
15.76
31.2
Depreciation
-7.04
-6.72
-4.6
-4.68
Interest expense
-0.68
-1.1
-1.48
-3.02
Other income
1.12
1.05
7.06
9.05
Profit before tax
17.3
19.1
42.64
78.82
Taxes
-4.79
-3.38
-12.03
-25.91
Tax rate
-27.74
-17.72
-28.2
-32.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.5
15.72
30.61
52.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.5
15.72
30.61
52.91
yoy growth (%)
-20.49
-48.64
-42.14
218.05
NPM
5.07
6.04
11.58
21.31
