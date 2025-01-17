iifl-logo-icon 1
AksharChem (India) Ltd Key Ratios

286.4
(1.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AksharChem (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.06

Op profit growth

18.12

EBIT growth

14.32

Net profit growth

3.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.16

13.65

EBIT margin

15.59

12.81

Net profit margin

8.86

8

RoCE

25.59

RoNW

5.31

RoA

3.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.04

21.18

Dividend per share

3.5

3.5

Cash EPS

16.94

16.53

Book value per share

116.23

97.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.43

7.45

P/CEPS

9.67

9.54

P/B

1.41

1.61

EV/EBIDTA

4.47

4.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

18.51

19.18

Tax payout

-35.83

-33.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.58

Inventory days

33.18

Creditor days

-80.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.74

-7.87

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.32

Net debt / op. profit

0.93

0.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.24

-62.94

Employee costs

-3.33

-2.88

Other costs

-21.25

-20.52

AksharChem (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

