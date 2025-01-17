Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.06
Op profit growth
18.12
EBIT growth
14.32
Net profit growth
3.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.16
13.65
EBIT margin
15.59
12.81
Net profit margin
8.86
8
RoCE
25.59
RoNW
5.31
RoA
3.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.04
21.18
Dividend per share
3.5
3.5
Cash EPS
16.94
16.53
Book value per share
116.23
97.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.43
7.45
P/CEPS
9.67
9.54
P/B
1.41
1.61
EV/EBIDTA
4.47
4.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
18.51
19.18
Tax payout
-35.83
-33.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.58
Inventory days
33.18
Creditor days
-80.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.74
-7.87
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.32
Net debt / op. profit
0.93
0.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.24
-62.94
Employee costs
-3.33
-2.88
Other costs
-21.25
-20.52
