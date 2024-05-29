To

The members of Aksharchem (India) Limited Report on Audit of the IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Aksharchem (India) Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude

that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial control in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flows statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement Refer Note 37 to the Financial Statement;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of

its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend, as stated in Note 174 in financials.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to payroll for the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is

not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

TALATI & TALATI LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 110758W/W100377 Umesh Talati Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No: 034834 Date : 29/05/2024 UDIN: 24034834BKALIG4214

Annexure - A

to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements" of our report of even date)

i. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment

and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records

showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) as disclosed in the Note no. 3 and 4 to the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or

pending against the Company for holding any Prohibition of benami Property under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory,

b) During the year, The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements and book debt statements filed by the Company for certain quarters are not in agreement with the Reviewed books of accounts, for already sanctioned working capital limit, however such differences between books of account and those submitted to bank are reconciled. (Refer Note 48 to the Financial Statements.)

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments and has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships during the year.

a) (A) The Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiaries. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates.

(B) The Company has provided Interest-free unsecured loans & advances and Bank Guarantees to other parties during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans Guarantees Securities Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil - Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil - Others i. (Employees) 28.95 Nil Nil ii. Other Entities Nil Nil Nil Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil - Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil Nil - Others i. (Employees) 35.46 Nil Nil ii. Other Entities Nil 414.85 Nil

- There is opening balance of Rs. 27.74 Lakhs (Loans to Employees) as on April 1, 2023.

- There is opening balance of Rs. 414.85 Lakhs (Financial Guarantees to other entities) as on April 1, 2023

b) In relation to loans and advances granted, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans and advances provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of interest-free loans or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation in such cases.

d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted by the company.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not granted loan or given guarantee or provided security as provided in the Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and investments.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted

any deposit and hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion, that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues

(a) The company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which the account relates Forum where the dispute is pending Gujarat VAT Act, 2003 Sales Tax 18.03 2004-05 Ahmedabad VAT Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 10.28 2017-18 CIT (Appeal), Ahmedabad Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11.4 2018-19 CIT (Appeal), Ahmedabad

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account or in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to banks and financial institutions during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet

of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x.

a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.

a) Based on examination of to the books and records of

the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company and on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as per representation received from management there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company,

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv.

a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. The company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 188.55 Lakhs in the current financial year and has not incurred cash losses

in immediately preceding financial year. Net profit before tax and extraordinary items is adjusted for depreciation to arrive at cash loss.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate social responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent amount for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure - B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Aksharchem (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the accompanying IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in

reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.