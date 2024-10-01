|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Aksharchem (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Newspaper Publication of Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting, E-Voting and Book Closure information. Aksharchem (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosures pertaining to the Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 alongwith the Scrutinizers Consolidated Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
