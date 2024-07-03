AksharChem (India) Ltd Summary

AksharChem (India) Limited (Formerly Known as Audichem (India) Limited) was promoted by Mrs. Paru M. Jaykrishna in 1989. Company changed the name to AksharChem (India) Limited from Audichem (India) Limited effective on March 23, 2004. The Company is headquartered in the chemical belt of Mehsana (Gujarat) with a total manufacturing capacity of 23,400 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). Presently, the Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing & export of Dyes Pigments and Precipitated Silica.The Companys product fall into two categories organic chemicals and inorganic chemicals, which further diversified into Vinyl Sulphone, H Acid, CPC Green in organic chemicals and Precipitated Silica in inorganic chemicals. Out of which organic chemicals have multiple applications in textile, inks, plastics and paints industries and inorganic chemicals have applications in tyre, rubber, agrochemical and animal feed industries.During the year 2014-15, the Court approved Scheme of Arrangement through demerger and transfer of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited to the Company and consequential restructure of the Share Capital of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited dated November 29, 2014, which became effective from December 2, 2014. Consequent upon the Scheme, all the assets and liabilities of CPC Green Division of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited were transferred to the Company on the Appointed date i.e. April 1, 2014. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of demerger and transfer of CPC Green division from Asahi Songwon Colors Limited along with the Vinyl Sulphone (VS), new product namely CPC Green was introduced in the business of the Company in 2014-15.During the year 2015-16 the Company acquired one subsidiary namely M/s. Akshar Pigments Pvt. Ltd. by acquiring 99.90% stake therein and also subscribed 51% stake of M/s. Chhatral Environment Management System Private Limited, however subsequently sold the entire stake in M/s. Chhatral Environment System Pvt. Ltd. Hence, at the end of the financial year the Company had one subsidiary company namely M/s. Akshar Pigments Private Limited.During 2017-18, the Company announced the Capex plan of Rs 175 Crores is in Specialty Chemicals, Dyes & Intermediates and Organic Pigments. The Share Capital of Company increased through Qualified Institutions Placement of 8,89,690 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each of the Company to Qualified Institutional Buyers, and accordingly, due to this the percentage of the holding of promoters of the Company changed and reduced to 62.70% from 70.33% in 2017-18.The Company commissioned Precipitated Silica Plant at Dahej in 2022.