SectorChemicals
Open₹206
Prev. Close₹210.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹289.34
Day's High₹214.4
Day's Low₹193.06
52 Week's High₹214
52 Week's Low₹91
Book Value₹66.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)495.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.15
25.15
25.15
25.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.33
144.14
91.05
58.71
Net Worth
164.48
169.29
116.2
83.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.1
203.68
165.94
121.15
yoy growth (%)
-24.34
22.74
36.96
23.9
Raw materials
-21.56
-28.6
-17.68
-13.75
As % of sales
13.99
14.04
10.65
11.34
Employee costs
-10.26
-10.85
-7.9
-7.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.39
13.75
14.61
6.71
Depreciation
-6.4
-6.24
-4.09
-4.37
Tax paid
0.35
-3.45
-6.13
-4.31
Working capital
0.29
15.75
-9.49
-4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.34
22.74
36.96
23.9
Op profit growth
-77.77
5.14
60.75
-2.51
EBIT growth
-90.44
-0.58
93.28
-20.73
Net profit growth
-119.81
21.57
136.22
-52.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Virmani
Director (Technical)
Deepak Mathur
Whole Time Director
Madhav Dhir
Independent Director
Sandeep Singh
Non Executive Director
Srishti Dhir
Independent Director
Shubha Singh
Independent Director
Amia Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Sakshi Vashisth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Kumar
Reports by Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
Summary
Lords Chloro Alkali Limited, formerly known Modi Alkalies & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in March, 1979. The Company name was changed to Lords Chloro Alkali Limited on October 28, 2003. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business in Mar.81. After the split among the Promoter Companies, at present, it is controlled by MPL, MIL and the K N Modi Group. The Promoters have interests in Modipon, MIL, MCL and Modi Cement. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Caustic Soda and its related products viz. Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Stable Bleaching Powder,Tri Chloro Ethylene, Calcium Hypo Chloride, Sodium Hypo Chloride and Hydrogen Gas. Company is having an advanced technology plant situated at SP-460, Matsya Industrial Area, Alwar Rajasthan with the production capacity of 210 TPD. The Company is strategically located in North India. The major consuming sectors for LCAL are paper, soap, dyes, chemicals and plastic industries based in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab & Delhi.The Company also commenced the production in year 1983 and started manufacturing Caustic Soda (lye & flakes), Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid and value added products like Stable Bleaching Powder (SBP), Tri Chloro Ethylene (TCE).MACL came out with a rights issue of 44.78 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20, aggregating 13.43 cr. The object of the issue was to augment long-term working capital needs, expand its caustic soda plant and install an aluminium chloride plant. The
The Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is ₹495.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is 0 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is ₹91 and ₹214 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.72%, 6 Month at 64.77%, 3 Month at 60.01% and 1 Month at 41.36%.
