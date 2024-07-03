iifl-logo-icon 1
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Share Price

197.12
(-6.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open206
  Day's High214.4
  52 Wk High214
  Prev. Close210.91
  Day's Low193.06
  52 Wk Low 91
  Turnover (lac)289.34
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value66.32
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)495.76
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

206

Prev. Close

210.91

Turnover(Lac.)

289.34

Day's High

214.4

Day's Low

193.06

52 Week's High

214

52 Week's Low

91

Book Value

66.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

495.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 25.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.15

25.15

25.15

25.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.33

144.14

91.05

58.71

Net Worth

164.48

169.29

116.2

83.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.1

203.68

165.94

121.15

yoy growth (%)

-24.34

22.74

36.96

23.9

Raw materials

-21.56

-28.6

-17.68

-13.75

As % of sales

13.99

14.04

10.65

11.34

Employee costs

-10.26

-10.85

-7.9

-7.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.39

13.75

14.61

6.71

Depreciation

-6.4

-6.24

-4.09

-4.37

Tax paid

0.35

-3.45

-6.13

-4.31

Working capital

0.29

15.75

-9.49

-4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.34

22.74

36.96

23.9

Op profit growth

-77.77

5.14

60.75

-2.51

EBIT growth

-90.44

-0.58

93.28

-20.73

Net profit growth

-119.81

21.57

136.22

-52.14

No Record Found

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Virmani

Director (Technical)

Deepak Mathur

Whole Time Director

Madhav Dhir

Independent Director

Sandeep Singh

Non Executive Director

Srishti Dhir

Independent Director

Shubha Singh

Independent Director

Amia Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Sakshi Vashisth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd

Summary

Lords Chloro Alkali Limited, formerly known Modi Alkalies & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in March, 1979. The Company name was changed to Lords Chloro Alkali Limited on October 28, 2003. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business in Mar.81. After the split among the Promoter Companies, at present, it is controlled by MPL, MIL and the K N Modi Group. The Promoters have interests in Modipon, MIL, MCL and Modi Cement. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Caustic Soda and its related products viz. Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Stable Bleaching Powder,Tri Chloro Ethylene, Calcium Hypo Chloride, Sodium Hypo Chloride and Hydrogen Gas. Company is having an advanced technology plant situated at SP-460, Matsya Industrial Area, Alwar Rajasthan with the production capacity of 210 TPD. The Company is strategically located in North India. The major consuming sectors for LCAL are paper, soap, dyes, chemicals and plastic industries based in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab & Delhi.The Company also commenced the production in year 1983 and started manufacturing Caustic Soda (lye & flakes), Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid and value added products like Stable Bleaching Powder (SBP), Tri Chloro Ethylene (TCE).MACL came out with a rights issue of 44.78 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20, aggregating 13.43 cr. The object of the issue was to augment long-term working capital needs, expand its caustic soda plant and install an aluminium chloride plant. The
Company FAQs

What is the Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd share price today?

The Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is ₹495.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is 0 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is ₹91 and ₹214 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd?

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.72%, 6 Month at 64.77%, 3 Month at 60.01% and 1 Month at 41.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.66 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 25.27 %

