Summary

Lords Chloro Alkali Limited, formerly known Modi Alkalies & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in March, 1979. The Company name was changed to Lords Chloro Alkali Limited on October 28, 2003. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business in Mar.81. After the split among the Promoter Companies, at present, it is controlled by MPL, MIL and the K N Modi Group. The Promoters have interests in Modipon, MIL, MCL and Modi Cement. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Caustic Soda and its related products viz. Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Stable Bleaching Powder,Tri Chloro Ethylene, Calcium Hypo Chloride, Sodium Hypo Chloride and Hydrogen Gas. Company is having an advanced technology plant situated at SP-460, Matsya Industrial Area, Alwar Rajasthan with the production capacity of 210 TPD. The Company is strategically located in North India. The major consuming sectors for LCAL are paper, soap, dyes, chemicals and plastic industries based in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab & Delhi.The Company also commenced the production in year 1983 and started manufacturing Caustic Soda (lye & flakes), Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid and value added products like Stable Bleaching Powder (SBP), Tri Chloro Ethylene (TCE).MACL came out with a rights issue of 44.78 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20, aggregating 13.43 cr. The object of the issue was to augment long-term working capital needs, expand its caustic soda plant and install an aluminium chloride plant. The

