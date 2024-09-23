|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 23.09.2024 and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 Proceedings of the 45th Annual General Meeting of Lords Chloro Alkali Limited held on 23.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.