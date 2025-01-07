Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.1
203.68
165.94
121.15
yoy growth (%)
-24.34
22.74
36.96
23.9
Raw materials
-21.56
-28.6
-17.68
-13.75
As % of sales
13.99
14.04
10.65
11.34
Employee costs
-10.26
-10.85
-7.9
-7.1
As % of sales
6.66
5.32
4.76
5.86
Other costs
-117.49
-142.7
-119.88
-87.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.24
70.06
72.24
72.27
Operating profit
4.78
21.52
20.46
12.73
OPM
3.1
10.56
12.33
10.5
Depreciation
-6.4
-6.24
-4.09
-4.37
Interest expense
-3.99
-3.01
-2.26
-2.01
Other income
3.22
1.5
0.49
0.36
Profit before tax
-2.39
13.75
14.61
6.71
Taxes
0.35
-3.45
-6.13
-4.31
Tax rate
-14.64
-25.13
-42.01
-64.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.04
10.3
8.47
2.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.19
Net profit
-2.04
10.3
8.47
3.58
yoy growth (%)
-119.81
21.57
136.22
-52.14
NPM
-1.32
5.05
5.1
2.96
