Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

210.99
(7.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.1

203.68

165.94

121.15

yoy growth (%)

-24.34

22.74

36.96

23.9

Raw materials

-21.56

-28.6

-17.68

-13.75

As % of sales

13.99

14.04

10.65

11.34

Employee costs

-10.26

-10.85

-7.9

-7.1

As % of sales

6.66

5.32

4.76

5.86

Other costs

-117.49

-142.7

-119.88

-87.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.24

70.06

72.24

72.27

Operating profit

4.78

21.52

20.46

12.73

OPM

3.1

10.56

12.33

10.5

Depreciation

-6.4

-6.24

-4.09

-4.37

Interest expense

-3.99

-3.01

-2.26

-2.01

Other income

3.22

1.5

0.49

0.36

Profit before tax

-2.39

13.75

14.61

6.71

Taxes

0.35

-3.45

-6.13

-4.31

Tax rate

-14.64

-25.13

-42.01

-64.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.04

10.3

8.47

2.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.19

Net profit

-2.04

10.3

8.47

3.58

yoy growth (%)

-119.81

21.57

136.22

-52.14

NPM

-1.32

5.05

5.1

2.96

