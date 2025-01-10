Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.15
25.15
25.15
25.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.33
144.14
91.05
58.71
Net Worth
164.48
169.29
116.2
83.86
Minority Interest
Debt
43.12
22.48
41.53
64.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.23
20.05
19.42
17.26
Total Liabilities
226.83
211.82
177.15
165.74
Fixed Assets
159.22
134.56
126.11
121.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.35
0.27
0.31
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.06
1.21
8.28
12.22
Networking Capital
29.34
14.67
11.35
31.79
Inventories
21.83
12.56
15.19
21.68
Inventory Days
51.35
Sundry Debtors
25.7
12.22
14.34
21.31
Debtor Days
50.47
Other Current Assets
21.4
16.95
13.09
14.84
Sundry Creditors
-9.54
-1.08
-0.91
-1.49
Creditor Days
3.52
Other Current Liabilities
-30.05
-25.98
-30.36
-24.55
Cash
33.85
61.11
31.11
0.2
Total Assets
226.82
211.82
177.16
165.74
