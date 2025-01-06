iifl-logo-icon 1
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Cash Flow Statement

197.12
(-6.54%)
Jan 6, 2025

Lords Chloro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.39

13.75

14.61

6.71

Depreciation

-6.4

-6.24

-4.09

-4.37

Tax paid

0.35

-3.45

-6.13

-4.31

Working capital

0.29

15.75

-9.49

-4

Other operating items

Operating

-8.15

19.8

-5.11

-5.97

Capital expenditure

1.74

7.06

32.51

23.11

Free cash flow

-6.41

26.87

27.39

17.13

Equity raised

121.32

77.57

37.98

31.02

Investing

0.11

-0.05

0.03

0.05

Financing

69.05

83.67

98.04

91.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

184.07

188.07

163.45

139.49

