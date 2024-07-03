Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Summary

Lords Chloro Alkali Limited, formerly known Modi Alkalies & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in March, 1979. The Company name was changed to Lords Chloro Alkali Limited on October 28, 2003. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business in Mar.81. After the split among the Promoter Companies, at present, it is controlled by MPL, MIL and the K N Modi Group. The Promoters have interests in Modipon, MIL, MCL and Modi Cement. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Caustic Soda and its related products viz. Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Stable Bleaching Powder,Tri Chloro Ethylene, Calcium Hypo Chloride, Sodium Hypo Chloride and Hydrogen Gas. Company is having an advanced technology plant situated at SP-460, Matsya Industrial Area, Alwar Rajasthan with the production capacity of 210 TPD. The Company is strategically located in North India. The major consuming sectors for LCAL are paper, soap, dyes, chemicals and plastic industries based in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab & Delhi.The Company also commenced the production in year 1983 and started manufacturing Caustic Soda (lye & flakes), Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid and value added products like Stable Bleaching Powder (SBP), Tri Chloro Ethylene (TCE).MACL came out with a rights issue of 44.78 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20, aggregating 13.43 cr. The object of the issue was to augment long-term working capital needs, expand its caustic soda plant and install an aluminium chloride plant. The products of the company include caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, bleach liquor, bleaching powder, TCE and sodium hypo. The company sells its products to bulk consumers. The company has a technical collaboration with Asahi Chemicals Japan, for know-how of the membrane cell technology to manufacture caustic soda. The company exports to Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, UK, Australia, etc. Company has modernised the existing Mercury Cell Plant of 200 TPD into Membrane Cell Plant. The company is producing another DG set which is expected to be commenced very soon which will take the production upto 70 MT.The Company started its Stable Bleaching Power (SBP) plant during year 2006. Tri Chloro Ethylene (TCE) plant also was restarted in 2007. The Company had taken up a brown field project for expansion capacity of caustic soda by 230 TPD purchased from Standard Alkali Industries Ltd. (Mafat Lai Group), Mumbai, of which the 100 TPD part expansion got commissioned in May, 2008. The production of Tri-Chloro- Ethylene (TCE) was re-started in Jun 10. During the year 2014-15, 107 TPD Asahi Plant was fully revamped and recommissioned in February, 2015.The Company commissioned New Sodium Hypochlorite Plant of 80 TPD capacity in FY 2021-22.