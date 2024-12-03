|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Business Purpose Agenda Item Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Lords Chloro Alkali Limited (Company) in its meeting held today approved the New Fund Based Limit of Rs. 30.00 Crore for Business Requirements. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcomes of Board Meeting and Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcomes of Board Meeting and Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares/convertible securities/warrants on preferential basis as may be decided by the Board subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the members of the Company and (ii) seek approval by way of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company for consideration of the aforesaid proposal if approved by the Board Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Lords Chloro Alkali Limited held on 17.06.2024 for raising of funds through issue of warrants by way of Preferential Issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Results - Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lords Chloro Alkali Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at A-281 First Floor Defence Colony New Delhi-110024 inter-alia for consideration approval and publication of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December 2023. Further as intimated by our letter dated 31st December 2023 that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company which has been closed for Designated Persons w.e.f. 1st January 2024 shall continue to remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the public announcement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December 2023. LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that at the meeting of the Members of Audit Committee and the Board Meeting held today some more information was sought from the Chief Financial Officer of the Company for the purpose of approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. As such the meeting of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors held today has been adjourned after some discussions to 22nd February, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at A-281, First Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi - 110024 for consideration, approval and publication of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Further trading window for dealing in shares of Company which has been closed for Designated Persons w.e.f. 1st January, 2024 shall continue to remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the public announcement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulation 2015, please find attached herewith un-audited financial result for quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly took the same in your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)
