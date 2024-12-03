LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lords Chloro Alkali Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at A-281 First Floor Defence Colony New Delhi-110024 inter-alia for consideration approval and publication of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December 2023. Further as intimated by our letter dated 31st December 2023 that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company which has been closed for Designated Persons w.e.f. 1st January 2024 shall continue to remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the public announcement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December 2023. LORDS CHLORO ALKALI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that at the meeting of the Members of Audit Committee and the Board Meeting held today some more information was sought from the Chief Financial Officer of the Company for the purpose of approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. As such the meeting of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors held today has been adjourned after some discussions to 22nd February, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at its Corporate Office at A-281, First Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi - 110024 for consideration, approval and publication of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Further trading window for dealing in shares of Company which has been closed for Designated Persons w.e.f. 1st January, 2024 shall continue to remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the public announcement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulation 2015, please find attached herewith un-audited financial result for quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly took the same in your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)