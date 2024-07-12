iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd EGM

188.84
(4.70%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Lords Chloro CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Jun 202412 Jul 2024
to seek approval of the shareholders for the above by convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be held on July 12, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at SP-460, M.LA, Alwar, ajasthan - 301030 in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with ules made hereunder and other applicable laws. Newspaper Advertisements of Notice of EGM to be held on 12.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) Proceeding of EGM held on 12.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/07/2024)

Lords Chloro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.