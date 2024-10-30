iifl-logo-icon 1
OCCL Ltd Share Price

103
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.95
  • Day's High109.95
  • 52 Wk High122.95
  • Prev. Close107.96
  • Day's Low102.23
  • 52 Wk Low 82.25
  • Turnover (lac)266.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)514.49
  • Div. Yield0
OCCL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

109.95

Prev. Close

107.96

Turnover(Lac.)

266.56

Day's High

109.95

Day's Low

102.23

52 Week's High

122.95

52 Week's Low

82.25

Book Value

3.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

514.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

OCCL Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

OCCL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

OCCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:41 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jan-2000
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.76%

Non-Promoter- 11.59%

Institutions: 11.59%

Non-Institutions: 36.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OCCL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.08

-0.02

Net Worth

-0.07

-0.01

Minority Interest

OCCL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT OCCL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arvind Goenka

Independent Director

Runa Mukherjee

Joint Managing Director

Akshat Goenka

Independent Director

Suman Jyoti Khaitan

Independent Director

Nitin Kaul

Independent Director

H S Shashikumar

Company Secretary

Pranab Kumar Maity

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OCCL Ltd

Summary

OCCL Limited was incorporated on April 25, 2022, at Mundra, Kachchh, Gujarat with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Company belongs to the AG Ventures Group of companies. The Companys first insoluble sulphur manufacturing facility, (transferred from demerged entity), was set up in 1994 in Dharuhera to manufacture insoluble sulphur, now its flagship product. The Company manufactures commercial grade and battery grade sulphuric acid and oleum at its Dharuhera Plant. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are located in Dharuhera in Haryana and Mundra in Gujarat. The Company commenced production of Sulphuric Acid in 1978; commenced production capacity of 3,000 MT per annum Insoluble Sulphur in 1994; established a second line of business at Dharuhera in 2005; commenced construction of plant at Mundra in 2009; commissioned the first line of 5500 MTPA at Mundra Plant in 2011; commissioned the second line of insoluble sulphur at Mundra with production capacity of 5500 MTPA in 2012; expanded the additional 11,000 TPA of insoluble sulphur capacity at Mundra in 2016; commissioned the third line of insoluble sulphur with installed capacity of 5500 MTPA at Mundra Plant in 2017; commissioned the fourth line of insoluble sulphur with 5500 MTPA at Mundra in 2018; commissioned the expansion of 5500 MTPA insoluble sulphur at Dharuhera Plant in 2021; commissioned an additional 42000 MTPA capacity of sulphuric acid at Dharuhera Plant in 2022. The manufacturi
Company FAQs

What is the OCCL Ltd share price today?

The OCCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹103 today.

What is the Market Cap of OCCL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OCCL Ltd is ₹514.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OCCL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OCCL Ltd is 0 and 54.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OCCL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OCCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OCCL Ltd is ₹82.25 and ₹122.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OCCL Ltd?

OCCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 14.91% and 1 Month at 17.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OCCL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OCCL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.76 %
Institutions - 11.59 %
Public - 36.65 %

