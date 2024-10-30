SectorChemicals
Open₹109.95
Prev. Close₹107.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹266.56
Day's High₹109.95
Day's Low₹102.23
52 Week's High₹122.95
52 Week's Low₹82.25
Book Value₹3.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)514.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.08
-0.02
Net Worth
-0.07
-0.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arvind Goenka
Independent Director
Runa Mukherjee
Joint Managing Director
Akshat Goenka
Independent Director
Suman Jyoti Khaitan
Independent Director
Nitin Kaul
Independent Director
H S Shashikumar
Company Secretary
Pranab Kumar Maity
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by OCCL Ltd
Summary
OCCL Limited was incorporated on April 25, 2022, at Mundra, Kachchh, Gujarat with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Company belongs to the AG Ventures Group of companies. The Companys first insoluble sulphur manufacturing facility, (transferred from demerged entity), was set up in 1994 in Dharuhera to manufacture insoluble sulphur, now its flagship product. The Company manufactures commercial grade and battery grade sulphuric acid and oleum at its Dharuhera Plant. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are located in Dharuhera in Haryana and Mundra in Gujarat. The Company commenced production of Sulphuric Acid in 1978; commenced production capacity of 3,000 MT per annum Insoluble Sulphur in 1994; established a second line of business at Dharuhera in 2005; commenced construction of plant at Mundra in 2009; commissioned the first line of 5500 MTPA at Mundra Plant in 2011; commissioned the second line of insoluble sulphur at Mundra with production capacity of 5500 MTPA in 2012; expanded the additional 11,000 TPA of insoluble sulphur capacity at Mundra in 2016; commissioned the third line of insoluble sulphur with installed capacity of 5500 MTPA at Mundra Plant in 2017; commissioned the fourth line of insoluble sulphur with 5500 MTPA at Mundra in 2018; commissioned the expansion of 5500 MTPA insoluble sulphur at Dharuhera Plant in 2021; commissioned an additional 42000 MTPA capacity of sulphuric acid at Dharuhera Plant in 2022. The manufacturi
The OCCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹103 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OCCL Ltd is ₹514.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OCCL Ltd is 0 and 54.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OCCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OCCL Ltd is ₹82.25 and ₹122.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
OCCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 14.91% and 1 Month at 17.25%.
