OCCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window has been closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from October 29 2024 and will remain closed upto November 14 2024 i.e. till expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges. Un Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024 This is further to our letter dated November 06, 2024, intimating the date of the Board Meeting for the consideration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board today: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. We attach herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the limited review report of the auditors. 2. Approved to shift the registered office of the Company to Survey No. 141, Paiki of Mouje Village- Mundra, Taluka-Mundra, Mundra SEZ, District Kutch, Gujarat - 370421, i.e. within the local limits of the same city, town and village where the registered office of the Company is presently situated. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.50 P.M. and concluded at 1.55 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)