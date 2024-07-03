iifl-logo-icon 1
GOCL Corporation Ltd Share Price

407
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:07 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open407
  • Day's High407
  • 52 Wk High549
  • Prev. Close407
  • Day's Low407
  • 52 Wk Low 330
  • Turnover (lac)1
  • P/E34.77
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value135.96
  • EPS11.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,017.6
  • Div. Yield0.98
GOCL Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

407

Prev. Close

407

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

407

Day's Low

407

52 Week's High

549

52 Week's Low

330

Book Value

135.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,017.6

P/E

34.77

EPS

11.7

Divi. Yield

0.98

GOCL Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

GOCL Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GOCL Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.82%

Foreign: 72.82%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.69%

Institutions: 1.69%

Non-Institutions: 25.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

GOCL Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.91

9.91

9.91

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

620.78

629.41

412.8

385.23

Net Worth

630.69

639.32

422.71

395.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

121.26

97.7

96.28

88.04

yoy growth (%)

24.12

1.47

9.35

-12.39

Raw materials

-35.18

-27.4

-35.41

-31.28

As % of sales

29.01

28.05

36.78

35.53

Employee costs

-27.86

-23.05

-23.12

-23.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.31

55.7

3.1

24.54

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.07

-2.69

-1.54

Tax paid

-10.61

-6.66

-0.78

-6.4

Working capital

168.04

-18.26

-26.7

19.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.12

1.47

9.35

-12.39

Op profit growth

-87.05

-26.95

13.16

-11.63

EBIT growth

4.35

970.02

-79.35

19.34

Net profit growth

-2.73

2,011.67

-89.54

5.36

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

713.58

920.77

498.15

415.58

498.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

713.58

920.77

498.15

415.58

498.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

238.55

488.94

252

141.44

60.14

View Annually Results

GOCL Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GOCL Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sudhanshu Tripathi

Independent Director

Debabrata Sarkar

Independent Director

ADITYA SAPRU

Independent Director

Amar Chintopanth

Non Executive Director

GOPAL RAMAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Satyanarayana

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ravi Jain

Additional Director

Manju Agarwal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GOCL Corporation Ltd

Summary

GOCL Corporation Limited, originally started its journey as Indian Detonators Limited (IDL) in year 1961, in Hyderabad. In October 1995, the Company changed their name from IDL Chemicals Limited to IDL Industries Limited and thereafter, changed to Gulf Oil Corporation Limited on August 28, 2002. Further, the Company got renamed as GOCL Corporation Limited on August 10, 2015. Today, Company has established a diversified business with presence across commercial explosives, detonators, mining chemicals, accessories and real estate. Hinduja Capital Limited (HCL) is the Promoter of the Company. As part of the Hinduja Group, Company pioneered the manufacturing of detonators in India and was the first company in the world to develop slurry-based permitted explosives. The expertise extends to EMS for OEMs, Metal Cladding Division (MCD) for industry needs and Special Projects Group for defence and space applications. It has realty banks and commercial spaces. With a manufacturing capacity of 270,000 MT explosives per annum and 192 million initiating devices, GOCL Corporations are among the largest exporters to 21 countries, including Southeast Asia, North Africa, the Gulf and Southern Europe.The company is multi-locational with factories and service centres across India. The IDL division has three main production centres at Hyderabad, Rourkela and Bhiwandi. The Lubricants division has their manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. The Building Products division has manufacturing faciliti
Company FAQs

What is the GOCL Corporation Ltd share price today?

The GOCL Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407 today.

What is the Market Cap of GOCL Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GOCL Corporation Ltd is ₹2017.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GOCL Corporation Ltd is 34.77 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GOCL Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GOCL Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GOCL Corporation Ltd is ₹330 and ₹549 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GOCL Corporation Ltd?

GOCL Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.96%, 3 Years at 9.66%, 1 Year at -19.43%, 6 Month at -11.60%, 3 Month at -3.70% and 1 Month at 2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GOCL Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GOCL Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.82 %
Institutions - 1.69 %
Public - 25.48 %

