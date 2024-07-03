SectorChemicals
Open₹407
Prev. Close₹407
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹407
Day's Low₹407
52 Week's High₹549
52 Week's Low₹330
Book Value₹135.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,017.6
P/E34.77
EPS11.7
Divi. Yield0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.91
9.91
9.91
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
620.78
629.41
412.8
385.23
Net Worth
630.69
639.32
422.71
395.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
121.26
97.7
96.28
88.04
yoy growth (%)
24.12
1.47
9.35
-12.39
Raw materials
-35.18
-27.4
-35.41
-31.28
As % of sales
29.01
28.05
36.78
35.53
Employee costs
-27.86
-23.05
-23.12
-23.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.31
55.7
3.1
24.54
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.07
-2.69
-1.54
Tax paid
-10.61
-6.66
-0.78
-6.4
Working capital
168.04
-18.26
-26.7
19.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.12
1.47
9.35
-12.39
Op profit growth
-87.05
-26.95
13.16
-11.63
EBIT growth
4.35
970.02
-79.35
19.34
Net profit growth
-2.73
2,011.67
-89.54
5.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
713.58
920.77
498.15
415.58
498.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
713.58
920.77
498.15
415.58
498.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
238.55
488.94
252
141.44
60.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sudhanshu Tripathi
Independent Director
Debabrata Sarkar
Independent Director
ADITYA SAPRU
Independent Director
Amar Chintopanth
Non Executive Director
GOPAL RAMAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Satyanarayana
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ravi Jain
Additional Director
Manju Agarwal.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GOCL Corporation Ltd
Summary
GOCL Corporation Limited, originally started its journey as Indian Detonators Limited (IDL) in year 1961, in Hyderabad. In October 1995, the Company changed their name from IDL Chemicals Limited to IDL Industries Limited and thereafter, changed to Gulf Oil Corporation Limited on August 28, 2002. Further, the Company got renamed as GOCL Corporation Limited on August 10, 2015. Today, Company has established a diversified business with presence across commercial explosives, detonators, mining chemicals, accessories and real estate. Hinduja Capital Limited (HCL) is the Promoter of the Company. As part of the Hinduja Group, Company pioneered the manufacturing of detonators in India and was the first company in the world to develop slurry-based permitted explosives. The expertise extends to EMS for OEMs, Metal Cladding Division (MCD) for industry needs and Special Projects Group for defence and space applications. It has realty banks and commercial spaces. With a manufacturing capacity of 270,000 MT explosives per annum and 192 million initiating devices, GOCL Corporations are among the largest exporters to 21 countries, including Southeast Asia, North Africa, the Gulf and Southern Europe.The company is multi-locational with factories and service centres across India. The IDL division has three main production centres at Hyderabad, Rourkela and Bhiwandi. The Lubricants division has their manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. The Building Products division has manufacturing faciliti
The GOCL Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹407 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GOCL Corporation Ltd is ₹2017.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GOCL Corporation Ltd is 34.77 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GOCL Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GOCL Corporation Ltd is ₹330 and ₹549 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GOCL Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.96%, 3 Years at 9.66%, 1 Year at -19.43%, 6 Month at -11.60%, 3 Month at -3.70% and 1 Month at 2.88%.
