Summary

GOCL Corporation Limited, originally started its journey as Indian Detonators Limited (IDL) in year 1961, in Hyderabad. In October 1995, the Company changed their name from IDL Chemicals Limited to IDL Industries Limited and thereafter, changed to Gulf Oil Corporation Limited on August 28, 2002. Further, the Company got renamed as GOCL Corporation Limited on August 10, 2015. Today, Company has established a diversified business with presence across commercial explosives, detonators, mining chemicals, accessories and real estate. Hinduja Capital Limited (HCL) is the Promoter of the Company. As part of the Hinduja Group, Company pioneered the manufacturing of detonators in India and was the first company in the world to develop slurry-based permitted explosives. The expertise extends to EMS for OEMs, Metal Cladding Division (MCD) for industry needs and Special Projects Group for defence and space applications. It has realty banks and commercial spaces. With a manufacturing capacity of 270,000 MT explosives per annum and 192 million initiating devices, GOCL Corporations are among the largest exporters to 21 countries, including Southeast Asia, North Africa, the Gulf and Southern Europe.The company is multi-locational with factories and service centres across India. The IDL division has three main production centres at Hyderabad, Rourkela and Bhiwandi. The Lubricants division has their manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. The Building Products division has manufacturing faciliti

