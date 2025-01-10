GOCL Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.91
9.91
9.91
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
620.78
629.41
412.8
385.23
Net Worth
630.69
639.32
422.71
395.14
Minority Interest
Debt
1.19
0
2.89
3.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.28
11.51
3.79
2.56
Total Liabilities
645.16
650.83
429.39
400.89
Fixed Assets
142.18
258.15
181.24
333.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.98
37.67
80.09
36.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.63
5.05
9.01
8.7
Networking Capital
432.66
318.29
138.67
10.79
Inventories
23.29
25.7
26.54
18.14
Inventory Days
79.88
67.76
Sundry Debtors
21.44
23.62
17.58
19.23
Debtor Days
52.91
71.84
Other Current Assets
648.81
448.06
509.85
150.79
Sundry Creditors
-19.55
-27.31
-26.99
-23.95
Creditor Days
81.23
89.47
Other Current Liabilities
-241.33
-151.78
-388.31
-153.42
Cash
24.71
31.67
20.39
10.66
Total Assets
645.16
650.83
429.4
400.89
