iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GOCL Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

396.35
(1.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GOCL Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

121.26

97.7

96.28

88.04

yoy growth (%)

24.12

1.47

9.35

-12.39

Raw materials

-35.18

-27.4

-35.41

-31.28

As % of sales

29.01

28.05

36.78

35.53

Employee costs

-27.86

-23.05

-23.12

-23.33

As % of sales

22.97

23.59

24.01

26.5

Other costs

-58.78

-51.63

-43.75

-38.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.47

52.84

45.44

43.99

Operating profit

-0.56

-4.39

-6.01

-5.31

OPM

-0.46

-4.49

-6.24

-6.03

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.07

-2.69

-1.54

Interest expense

-1.39

-1.51

-2.24

-1.35

Other income

63.85

64.68

14.05

32.75

Profit before tax

58.31

55.7

3.1

24.54

Taxes

-10.61

-6.66

-0.78

-6.4

Tax rate

-18.19

-11.95

-25.26

-26.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

47.7

49.04

2.32

18.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

4.07

Net profit

47.7

49.04

2.32

22.21

yoy growth (%)

-2.73

2,011.67

-89.54

5.36

NPM

39.33

50.19

2.41

25.23

GOCL Corpn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GOCL Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.