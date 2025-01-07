Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
121.26
97.7
96.28
88.04
yoy growth (%)
24.12
1.47
9.35
-12.39
Raw materials
-35.18
-27.4
-35.41
-31.28
As % of sales
29.01
28.05
36.78
35.53
Employee costs
-27.86
-23.05
-23.12
-23.33
As % of sales
22.97
23.59
24.01
26.5
Other costs
-58.78
-51.63
-43.75
-38.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.47
52.84
45.44
43.99
Operating profit
-0.56
-4.39
-6.01
-5.31
OPM
-0.46
-4.49
-6.24
-6.03
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.07
-2.69
-1.54
Interest expense
-1.39
-1.51
-2.24
-1.35
Other income
63.85
64.68
14.05
32.75
Profit before tax
58.31
55.7
3.1
24.54
Taxes
-10.61
-6.66
-0.78
-6.4
Tax rate
-18.19
-11.95
-25.26
-26.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
47.7
49.04
2.32
18.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
4.07
Net profit
47.7
49.04
2.32
22.21
yoy growth (%)
-2.73
2,011.67
-89.54
5.36
NPM
39.33
50.19
2.41
25.23
