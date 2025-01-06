GOCL Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.31
55.7
3.1
24.54
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.07
-2.69
-1.54
Tax paid
-10.61
-6.66
-0.78
-6.4
Working capital
168.04
-18.26
-26.7
19.25
Other operating items
Operating
212.17
27.7
-27.07
35.84
Capital expenditure
-138.87
4.33
13.96
0.02
Free cash flow
73.3
32.04
-13.11
35.87
Equity raised
750.32
702.11
729.69
710.44
Investing
43.21
1.14
1.01
-3.23
Financing
0.36
-2.18
14.81
9.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.93
Net in cash
867.19
733.12
732.4
760.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.