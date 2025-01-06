iifl-logo-icon 1
GOCL Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

GOCL Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.31

55.7

3.1

24.54

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.07

-2.69

-1.54

Tax paid

-10.61

-6.66

-0.78

-6.4

Working capital

168.04

-18.26

-26.7

19.25

Other operating items

Operating

212.17

27.7

-27.07

35.84

Capital expenditure

-138.87

4.33

13.96

0.02

Free cash flow

73.3

32.04

-13.11

35.87

Equity raised

750.32

702.11

729.69

710.44

Investing

43.21

1.14

1.01

-3.23

Financing

0.36

-2.18

14.81

9.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.93

Net in cash

867.19

733.12

732.4

760.37

