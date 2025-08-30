Hinduja Group’s GOCL to Acquire HNPCL’s 1,040 MW Thermal Power Plant

Hinduja Group company GOCL Corporation Limited (GOCL) on Friday, August 29, announced that its board of directors has granted in-principle approval for the proposed acquisition of the thermal power business of Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited (HNPCL), subject to due diligence.
The move aligns with GOCL’s strategy to redeploy resources as it completes the monetisation of its land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad and the divestment of a major subsidiary. With surplus liquidity and a strong balance sheet, the company is now preparing to enter its next phase of transformation by venturing into the energy sector.
HNPCL currently operates a 1,040 MW (2×520 MW) coal-based thermal power plant near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with potential for future capacity expansion. The asset is considered one of the key power projects in the region.
As per its audited FY24 financial results, HNPCL recorded:
GOCL said it will provide further updates on the proposed acquisition as the evaluation and diligence process progresses.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.