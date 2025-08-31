iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GOCL Board Approves Plan to Acquire HNPCL’s Thermal Power Operations

31 Aug 2025 , 05:01 PM

GOCL Corporation Limited, part of the Hinduja Group, said on Friday that its board has given in-principle approval to take over the thermal power operations of Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited (HNPCL). The deal will move ahead once due diligence is complete.

The development comes at a time when GOCL is finishing the monetisation of its large land parcel at Kukatpally in Hyderabad and is also divesting a major subsidiary. With cash reserves and a strong balance sheet, the company is preparing for the next stage of growth by moving into the energy space.

HNPCL runs a 1,040 megawatt coal-based thermal plant near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The plant, built in two units of 520 MW each, has room for additional capacity in the future.

Financially, the power company reported revenues of ₹3,573.36 crore for FY24, along with a net profit of ₹996.97 crore. This included regulatory income of ₹289.17 crore. Its net worth at the end of the year stood at ₹3,935.42 crore. GOCL said more details on the proposed acquisition will be shared as the process moves forward.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • GOCL
  • GOCL Corporation Limited
  • Hinduja Group
  • Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited
  • markets
  • stock market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Patel Engineering to Raise ₹90 Crore via NCDs for Growth and Debt Reduction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|10:14 PM
JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

JioHotstar Now World’s Second-Biggest Streaming Platform with 300 Million Paid Users, Says Akash Ambani

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:47 PM
Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Adani Airports Unveils ₹10,000 Crore Expansion Plan for Lucknow Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:29 PM
Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:19 PM
LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

LIC Presents ₹7,324 Crore Dividend Cheque to Government of India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Aug 2025|09:11 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.