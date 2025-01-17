Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.86
-16.67
3.31
-3.17
Op profit growth
-55.22
-38.13
-43.52
-8.1
EBIT growth
-16.13
109.5
-24.19
-11.99
Net profit growth
123.74
58.68
48.37
2.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.85
2.27
3.06
5.61
EBIT margin
24.08
34.42
13.69
18.66
Net profit margin
35.34
18.93
9.94
6.92
RoCE
4.75
6.51
3.65
5.68
RoNW
3.8
1.89
1.43
1.24
RoA
1.74
0.89
0.66
0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
35.52
15.88
10
6.88
Dividend per share
5
6
4
1.6
Cash EPS
33.77
14.29
8.56
5.59
Book value per share
232.32
235.05
183.49
165.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.69
13.9
12.8
72.1
P/CEPS
8.09
15.44
14.95
88.64
P/B
1.17
0.93
0.69
2.99
EV/EBIDTA
22
14.35
23.71
33.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
23.72
Tax payout
-22.96
-12.98
-6.02
-32.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.65
56.09
64.67
69.96
Inventory days
84.56
54.16
44.35
45.88
Creditor days
-62.15
-46.3
-43.44
-38.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.1
-2.71
-4.4
-1.94
Net debt / equity
1.28
0.91
1.26
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
348.05
113.27
75.46
27.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.81
-63.19
-65.61
-61.7
Employee costs
-10.98
-11.74
-10.76
-11.66
Other costs
-20.35
-22.77
-20.56
-21.02
