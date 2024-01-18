|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|4
|200
|Final
|Recommended Dividend of Rs. 4.00 per share (200 %) for the financial year 2023-24. The said Dividend shall be paid to the eligible sharcholders within thirty (30) days from the date of approval of the Sharcholders at the ensuing Annual General Mecting (AGM) of the Company, subject to deduction of applicable tax. We will inform you in due course the date of the AGM and the Record Date / Book Closure period for the purpose of payment of Dividend.
