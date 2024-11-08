|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. We enclose herewith the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other Business matters if any. Declaration of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Audited Financial Results and Dividend Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Monetization of Land Property situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Other Matters discussed at the Board Meeting held today i.e. 13th February 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 13th February 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 13th February 2024-Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.