iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GOCL Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

365.4
(2.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

GOCL Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. We enclose herewith the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other Business matters if any. Declaration of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20248 May 2024
GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Audited Financial Results and Dividend Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Monetization of Land Property situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad.
Board Meeting13 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
GOCL Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Other Matters discussed at the Board Meeting held today i.e. 13th February 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 13th February 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 13th February 2024-Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

GOCL Corpn.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GOCL Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.