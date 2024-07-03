iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodal Chemicals Ltd Share Price

66.88
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.2
  • Day's High70.7
  • 52 Wk High100.95
  • Prev. Close70.1
  • Day's Low66.7
  • 52 Wk Low 65.8
  • Turnover (lac)150.57
  • P/E120.79
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value90.08
  • EPS0.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)842.31
  • Div. Yield0
Bodal Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Bodal Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Bodal Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bodal Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.21%

Foreign: 9.21%

Indian: 48.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.68%

Institutions: 0.68%

Non-Institutions: 41.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bodal Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.16

25.13

24.5

24.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,107.64

1,101.32

1,078.46

968.18

Net Worth

1,132.8

1,126.45

1,102.96

992.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,129.73

1,212.43

1,121

1,182.21

yoy growth (%)

-6.82

8.15

-5.17

29.94

Raw materials

-739.47

-764.44

-701.66

-760.53

As % of sales

65.45

63.04

62.59

64.33

Employee costs

-70.63

-77.74

-44.73

-40.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.66

122.36

192.62

198.56

Depreciation

-27.99

-24.06

-10.92

-25.85

Tax paid

-15.34

-20.19

-65.08

-70.48

Working capital

88.88

58.04

145.02

17.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.82

8.15

-5.17

29.94

Op profit growth

-40.23

-29.47

-10.87

47.13

EBIT growth

-45.58

-32.19

-3.72

50.69

Net profit growth

-52.7

-19.89

-4.05

53.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,394.62

1,574.28

2,050.62

1,226.43

1,374.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,394.62

1,574.28

2,050.62

1,226.43

1,374.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.8

11.61

17.34

15.93

10.4

View Annually Results

Bodal Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

MORE ABOUT Bodal Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh J Patel

Executive Director

Bhavin S Patel

Executive Director

Ankit S Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashutosh B Bhatt

Independent Director

Nalin Kumar

Independent Director

Neha Huddar

Executive Director

Rajarshi Ghosh

Independent Director

MAYANK KULINCHANDRA MEHTA

Independent Director

Rohit Maloo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bodal Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Bodal Chemicals Limited, one of the market leader of dyestuff and dye intermediates in the world is an innovative company. At present, the Company has 9 manufacturing units in Gujarat, 4 in Ahmedabad, 3 in Vadodara and 2 in Ankleshwar where products for textiles, paper, plastic, leather and many other specialty chemicals are produced. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Dyes, Dyes Intermediates and Basic Chemicals. Bodal Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Dintex Dyechem Limited on September, 1986. Accordingly, the Company name was changed from Dintex Dyechem Limited to Bodal Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 22nd May, 2006. The Company is promoted by Sureshbhai J. Patel. The Companys commercial production commenced in year, 1986. In 1993, the company diversified into the manufacture of vinyl sulphone (inst. cap. : 1800 tpa) for captive consumption, export and domestic sales and also expanded to manufacture reactive dyes (inst. cap. : 600 tpa). It came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to part-finance the diversification project. Commercial production of vinyl sulphone commenced in Sep.93 and that of reactive dyes commenced in Mar.94.In 1993-94, the company entered the drug-intermediates line by producing acetyl sulphonyl chloride (ASC) and sulpholemide with an installed capacity of 50 tpm, which was increased to 100 tpm in 1995. During 2001-02 the company launched 70 new dyes in the domestic market and is expecting a satisfactory returns in the years t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bodal Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Bodal Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is ₹842.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is 120.79 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bodal Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bodal Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is ₹65.8 and ₹100.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bodal Chemicals Ltd?

Bodal Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.56%, 3 Years at -14.15%, 1 Year at -14.30%, 6 Month at -11.00%, 3 Month at -14.18% and 1 Month at -6.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bodal Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.32 %
Institutions - 0.69 %
Public - 41.99 %

