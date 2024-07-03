SectorChemicals
Open₹70.2
Prev. Close₹70.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹150.57
Day's High₹70.7
Day's Low₹66.7
52 Week's High₹100.95
52 Week's Low₹65.8
Book Value₹90.08
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)842.31
P/E120.79
EPS0.58
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.16
25.13
24.5
24.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,107.64
1,101.32
1,078.46
968.18
Net Worth
1,132.8
1,126.45
1,102.96
992.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,129.73
1,212.43
1,121
1,182.21
yoy growth (%)
-6.82
8.15
-5.17
29.94
Raw materials
-739.47
-764.44
-701.66
-760.53
As % of sales
65.45
63.04
62.59
64.33
Employee costs
-70.63
-77.74
-44.73
-40.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.66
122.36
192.62
198.56
Depreciation
-27.99
-24.06
-10.92
-25.85
Tax paid
-15.34
-20.19
-65.08
-70.48
Working capital
88.88
58.04
145.02
17.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.82
8.15
-5.17
29.94
Op profit growth
-40.23
-29.47
-10.87
47.13
EBIT growth
-45.58
-32.19
-3.72
50.69
Net profit growth
-52.7
-19.89
-4.05
53.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,394.62
1,574.28
2,050.62
1,226.43
1,374.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,394.62
1,574.28
2,050.62
1,226.43
1,374.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.8
11.61
17.34
15.93
10.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh J Patel
Executive Director
Bhavin S Patel
Executive Director
Ankit S Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashutosh B Bhatt
Independent Director
Nalin Kumar
Independent Director
Neha Huddar
Executive Director
Rajarshi Ghosh
Independent Director
MAYANK KULINCHANDRA MEHTA
Independent Director
Rohit Maloo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bodal Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Bodal Chemicals Limited, one of the market leader of dyestuff and dye intermediates in the world is an innovative company. At present, the Company has 9 manufacturing units in Gujarat, 4 in Ahmedabad, 3 in Vadodara and 2 in Ankleshwar where products for textiles, paper, plastic, leather and many other specialty chemicals are produced. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Dyes, Dyes Intermediates and Basic Chemicals. Bodal Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Dintex Dyechem Limited on September, 1986. Accordingly, the Company name was changed from Dintex Dyechem Limited to Bodal Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 22nd May, 2006. The Company is promoted by Sureshbhai J. Patel. The Companys commercial production commenced in year, 1986. In 1993, the company diversified into the manufacture of vinyl sulphone (inst. cap. : 1800 tpa) for captive consumption, export and domestic sales and also expanded to manufacture reactive dyes (inst. cap. : 600 tpa). It came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to part-finance the diversification project. Commercial production of vinyl sulphone commenced in Sep.93 and that of reactive dyes commenced in Mar.94.In 1993-94, the company entered the drug-intermediates line by producing acetyl sulphonyl chloride (ASC) and sulpholemide with an installed capacity of 50 tpm, which was increased to 100 tpm in 1995. During 2001-02 the company launched 70 new dyes in the domestic market and is expecting a satisfactory returns in the years t
Read More
The Bodal Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is ₹842.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is 120.79 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bodal Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bodal Chemicals Ltd is ₹65.8 and ₹100.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bodal Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.56%, 3 Years at -14.15%, 1 Year at -14.30%, 6 Month at -11.00%, 3 Month at -14.18% and 1 Month at -6.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.