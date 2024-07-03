Summary

Bodal Chemicals Limited, one of the market leader of dyestuff and dye intermediates in the world is an innovative company. At present, the Company has 9 manufacturing units in Gujarat, 4 in Ahmedabad, 3 in Vadodara and 2 in Ankleshwar where products for textiles, paper, plastic, leather and many other specialty chemicals are produced. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Dyes, Dyes Intermediates and Basic Chemicals. Bodal Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Dintex Dyechem Limited on September, 1986. Accordingly, the Company name was changed from Dintex Dyechem Limited to Bodal Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 22nd May, 2006. The Company is promoted by Sureshbhai J. Patel. The Companys commercial production commenced in year, 1986. In 1993, the company diversified into the manufacture of vinyl sulphone (inst. cap. : 1800 tpa) for captive consumption, export and domestic sales and also expanded to manufacture reactive dyes (inst. cap. : 600 tpa). It came out with a public issue in Aug.93 to part-finance the diversification project. Commercial production of vinyl sulphone commenced in Sep.93 and that of reactive dyes commenced in Mar.94.In 1993-94, the company entered the drug-intermediates line by producing acetyl sulphonyl chloride (ASC) and sulpholemide with an installed capacity of 50 tpm, which was increased to 100 tpm in 1995. During 2001-02 the company launched 70 new dyes in the domestic market and is expecting a satisfactory returns in the years t

