|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|BODAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business matters Bodal Chemicals Limited herewith submit Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|BODAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June 2024; To decide date of 38th Annual General Meeting and dates of Book Closure for AGM for the year ended 31st March 2024; To Re-appoint Mr. Rajarshi Ghosh as Director - HSE of Company subject to approval of members of the company; and any other business with permission of the Chairman. Bodal Chemicals Limited herewith submit financial Results along with Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|BODAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements for financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with auditors report there on; 2. To consider and approve change of Registered Office of the Company. 3. To Re-appoint Mr. Ankit S. Patel as Executive Director of Company subject to approval of members of the company. 4. Any other business with permission of the Chairman. Bodal Chemicals Ltd herewith submit Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|2 Mar 2024
|BODAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of Equity Shares Convertible Securities of any other description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods Bodal Chemicals Limited herewith inform Exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Board transacted the following business:- 1. Board of Director has considered and approved raising of funds through issue and allotment of up to 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) Warrants, each Warrant convertible into 1 (one) Equity Share of the Face Value of Rs.2.00 (Rupees Two Only) to certain Non- Promoter Investors (as per Annexure A) on preferential basis in terms of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (ICDR Regulations) at Issue Price of Rs.85.60 (Rupees Eighty Five and Sixty Paisa Only) including Premium of Rs.83.60 (Rupees Eighty Three and Sixty Paisa Only) per warrant (being the price not less than the minimum price determined with reference to the Relevant Date in accordance with Regulation 164 of the ICDR Regulations aggregating up to maximum amount of Rs.85,60,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty Five Crores Sixty Lakhs Only), subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the Members of the Company at ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting 2. Board of Director has considered and approved Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 03rd April, 2024, through VC/OAVM, to seek necessary approval of the members of the Company for the aforesaid Preferential Issues. The Board of Directors has approved the draft notice of the EGM and matters related thereto. The notice of the said EGM will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company and will also be available on the Companys website at www.bodal.com and on the website of the stock exchange(s) i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com, in due course 3. The Board of Directors have appointed M/s Tapan Shah, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the purpose of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|BODAL CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and any other business with permission of the Chairman. Bodal Chemicals Ltd herewith submit outcome and Financial results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
