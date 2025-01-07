Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,129.73
1,212.43
1,121
1,182.21
yoy growth (%)
-6.82
8.15
-5.17
29.94
Raw materials
-739.47
-764.44
-701.66
-760.53
As % of sales
65.45
63.04
62.59
64.33
Employee costs
-70.63
-77.74
-44.73
-40.47
As % of sales
6.25
6.41
3.99
3.42
Other costs
-236.75
-231.6
-178.01
-160.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.95
19.1
15.88
13.58
Operating profit
82.86
138.64
196.59
220.59
OPM
7.33
11.43
17.53
18.65
Depreciation
-27.99
-24.06
-10.92
-25.85
Interest expense
-9.22
-11.58
-4.92
-6.63
Other income
18
19.36
11.88
10.45
Profit before tax
63.66
122.36
192.62
198.56
Taxes
-15.34
-20.19
-65.08
-70.48
Tax rate
-24.1
-16.5
-33.78
-35.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
48.31
102.16
127.54
128.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
4.85
Net profit
48.31
102.16
127.54
132.93
yoy growth (%)
-52.7
-19.89
-4.05
53.5
NPM
4.27
8.42
11.37
11.24
