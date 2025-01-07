iifl-logo-icon 1
Bodal Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.97
(1.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,129.73

1,212.43

1,121

1,182.21

yoy growth (%)

-6.82

8.15

-5.17

29.94

Raw materials

-739.47

-764.44

-701.66

-760.53

As % of sales

65.45

63.04

62.59

64.33

Employee costs

-70.63

-77.74

-44.73

-40.47

As % of sales

6.25

6.41

3.99

3.42

Other costs

-236.75

-231.6

-178.01

-160.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.95

19.1

15.88

13.58

Operating profit

82.86

138.64

196.59

220.59

OPM

7.33

11.43

17.53

18.65

Depreciation

-27.99

-24.06

-10.92

-25.85

Interest expense

-9.22

-11.58

-4.92

-6.63

Other income

18

19.36

11.88

10.45

Profit before tax

63.66

122.36

192.62

198.56

Taxes

-15.34

-20.19

-65.08

-70.48

Tax rate

-24.1

-16.5

-33.78

-35.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

48.31

102.16

127.54

128.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

4.85

Net profit

48.31

102.16

127.54

132.93

yoy growth (%)

-52.7

-19.89

-4.05

53.5

NPM

4.27

8.42

11.37

11.24

