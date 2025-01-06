Bodal Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.66
122.36
192.62
198.56
Depreciation
-27.99
-24.06
-10.92
-25.85
Tax paid
-15.34
-20.19
-65.08
-70.48
Working capital
88.88
58.04
145.02
17.91
Other operating items
Operating
109.2
136.14
261.63
120.13
Capital expenditure
174.09
249.81
227.1
-201.47
Free cash flow
283.29
385.95
488.73
-81.33
Equity raised
1,832.31
1,497.62
903.24
428.94
Investing
3.62
16.83
2.22
18.16
Financing
197.26
116.99
111.42
5.61
Dividends paid
0
9.79
9.77
3.27
Net in cash
2,316.49
2,027.18
1,515.39
374.65
No Record Found
