Bodal Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.88
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Bodal Chemicals FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.66

122.36

192.62

198.56

Depreciation

-27.99

-24.06

-10.92

-25.85

Tax paid

-15.34

-20.19

-65.08

-70.48

Working capital

88.88

58.04

145.02

17.91

Other operating items

Operating

109.2

136.14

261.63

120.13

Capital expenditure

174.09

249.81

227.1

-201.47

Free cash flow

283.29

385.95

488.73

-81.33

Equity raised

1,832.31

1,497.62

903.24

428.94

Investing

3.62

16.83

2.22

18.16

Financing

197.26

116.99

111.42

5.61

Dividends paid

0

9.79

9.77

3.27

Net in cash

2,316.49

2,027.18

1,515.39

374.65

