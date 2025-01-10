Bodal Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.16
25.13
24.5
24.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,107.64
1,101.32
1,078.46
968.18
Net Worth
1,132.8
1,126.45
1,102.96
992.65
Minority Interest
Debt
902.95
754.72
640.21
435.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
74.07
60.38
52.03
49.17
Total Liabilities
2,109.82
1,941.55
1,795.2
1,477.37
Fixed Assets
1,370.04
1,148.44
873.16
764.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
113.35
100.32
99.06
44.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11
0.37
8.62
0.39
Networking Capital
587.62
685.76
804.71
658.26
Inventories
247.01
274.96
429.84
254.53
Inventory Days
82.23
Sundry Debtors
375.46
406.76
540.09
395.55
Debtor Days
127.79
Other Current Assets
201.94
225.43
175.59
238.87
Sundry Creditors
-208.12
-195.21
-272.73
-209.71
Creditor Days
67.75
Other Current Liabilities
-28.67
-26.18
-68.08
-20.98
Cash
27.82
6.65
9.65
10.43
Total Assets
2,109.83
1,941.54
1,795.2
1,477.36
