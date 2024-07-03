iifl-logo-icon 1
Fairchem Organics Ltd Share Price

1,105
(-3.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,154.6
  • Day's High1,154.6
  • 52 Wk High1,553
  • Prev. Close1,146.75
  • Day's Low1,101.7
  • 52 Wk Low 774.1
  • Turnover (lac)60.69
  • P/E35.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value236.39
  • EPS32.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,438.81
  • Div. Yield0.65
Fairchem Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,154.6

Prev. Close

1,146.75

Turnover(Lac.)

60.69

Day's High

1,154.6

Day's Low

1,101.7

52 Week's High

1,553

52 Week's Low

774.1

Book Value

236.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,438.81

P/E

35.61

EPS

32.22

Divi. Yield

0.65

Fairchem Organics Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.5

Fairchem Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fairchem Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.83%

Foreign: 52.82%

Indian: 5.87%

Non-Promoter- 11.52%

Institutions: 11.52%

Non-Institutions: 29.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fairchem Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.02

13.02

13.02

13.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

276.91

246.24

219.13

155.71

Net Worth

289.93

259.26

232.15

168.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

643.18

396.56

0

yoy growth (%)

62.18

0

Raw materials

-458.69

-266.79

0

As % of sales

71.31

67.27

0

Employee costs

-17.74

-16.07

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

91.24

55.56

0

Depreciation

-7.13

-6.57

0

Tax paid

-23.33

-13.07

0

Working capital

44.01

15.73

Other operating items

Fairchem Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fairchem Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nahoosh J Jariwala

Independent Director

Venkatraman Srinivasan

Independent Director

Darius Dinshaw Pandole

Independent Director

Sonal Ambani

Nominee

Sumit Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajen Niranjanbhai Jhaveri

Independent Director

Sudhin Choksey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fairchem Organics Ltd

Summary

Fairchem Organics Limited was incorporated on March 27, 2019. Up to August 12, 2020, the said business was run in the name of Fairchem Speciality Limited. Since August 13, 2020, the said manufacturing business is run in the current name of Fairchem Organics Limited. The Company is mainly in manufacturing of speciality chemicals like Oleo Chemicals and Intermediate Nutraceuticals. The manufacturing plant is set up at Village Chekhala, Ta. Sanand, in Ahmedabad. , Gujarat. Fairchem has perfected the business model of procuring waste generated in the oil refining mills and then using state of the art process equipment to isolate and purify a variety of components from the waste. Some of these components are used as building blocks to make further value-added products like Dimer acid. Fairchem is Indias only manufacturer of Dimer acid used in many consumer products including paints, printing inks, epoxy hardeners, drilling chemicals and moulds. The Company also processes Tocopherol which is used in formulating Natural Vitamin-E.Dimer Acid is a value added product of the Company which is derived as one of the streams by further processing Linoleic Acid. Dimer Acid is used for making two kinds of polyamides i.e. Non-reactive and reactive. Non-reactive polyamides are used by manufacturers of printing inks, adhesives, paper coatings etc. Rising demand from industries such as printing inks, adhesives and paper coatings may drive global dimer acid market size for non-reactive polyamide
Company FAQs

What is the Fairchem Organics Ltd share price today?

The Fairchem Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1105 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fairchem Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fairchem Organics Ltd is ₹1438.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fairchem Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fairchem Organics Ltd is 35.61 and 5.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fairchem Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fairchem Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fairchem Organics Ltd is ₹774.1 and ₹1553 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fairchem Organics Ltd?

Fairchem Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.00%, 3 Years at -12.20%, 1 Year at -11.07%, 6 Month at -24.21%, 3 Month at -5.93% and 1 Month at 40.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fairchem Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fairchem Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.70 %
Institutions - 11.52 %
Public - 29.77 %

