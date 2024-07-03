Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,154.6
Prev. Close₹1,146.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.69
Day's High₹1,154.6
Day's Low₹1,101.7
52 Week's High₹1,553
52 Week's Low₹774.1
Book Value₹236.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,438.81
P/E35.61
EPS32.22
Divi. Yield0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.02
13.02
13.02
13.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.91
246.24
219.13
155.71
Net Worth
289.93
259.26
232.15
168.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
643.18
396.56
0
yoy growth (%)
62.18
0
Raw materials
-458.69
-266.79
0
As % of sales
71.31
67.27
0
Employee costs
-17.74
-16.07
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
91.24
55.56
0
Depreciation
-7.13
-6.57
0
Tax paid
-23.33
-13.07
0
Working capital
44.01
15.73
Other operating items
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nahoosh J Jariwala
Independent Director
Venkatraman Srinivasan
Independent Director
Darius Dinshaw Pandole
Independent Director
Sonal Ambani
Nominee
Sumit Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajen Niranjanbhai Jhaveri
Independent Director
Sudhin Choksey
Reports by Fairchem Organics Ltd
Summary
Fairchem Organics Limited was incorporated on March 27, 2019. Up to August 12, 2020, the said business was run in the name of Fairchem Speciality Limited. Since August 13, 2020, the said manufacturing business is run in the current name of Fairchem Organics Limited. The Company is mainly in manufacturing of speciality chemicals like Oleo Chemicals and Intermediate Nutraceuticals. The manufacturing plant is set up at Village Chekhala, Ta. Sanand, in Ahmedabad. , Gujarat. Fairchem has perfected the business model of procuring waste generated in the oil refining mills and then using state of the art process equipment to isolate and purify a variety of components from the waste. Some of these components are used as building blocks to make further value-added products like Dimer acid. Fairchem is Indias only manufacturer of Dimer acid used in many consumer products including paints, printing inks, epoxy hardeners, drilling chemicals and moulds. The Company also processes Tocopherol which is used in formulating Natural Vitamin-E.Dimer Acid is a value added product of the Company which is derived as one of the streams by further processing Linoleic Acid. Dimer Acid is used for making two kinds of polyamides i.e. Non-reactive and reactive. Non-reactive polyamides are used by manufacturers of printing inks, adhesives, paper coatings etc. Rising demand from industries such as printing inks, adhesives and paper coatings may drive global dimer acid market size for non-reactive polyamide
The Fairchem Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1105 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fairchem Organics Ltd is ₹1438.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fairchem Organics Ltd is 35.61 and 5.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fairchem Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fairchem Organics Ltd is ₹774.1 and ₹1553 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fairchem Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.00%, 3 Years at -12.20%, 1 Year at -11.07%, 6 Month at -24.21%, 3 Month at -5.93% and 1 Month at 40.30%.
