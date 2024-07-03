Summary

Fairchem Organics Limited was incorporated on March 27, 2019. Up to August 12, 2020, the said business was run in the name of Fairchem Speciality Limited. Since August 13, 2020, the said manufacturing business is run in the current name of Fairchem Organics Limited. The Company is mainly in manufacturing of speciality chemicals like Oleo Chemicals and Intermediate Nutraceuticals. The manufacturing plant is set up at Village Chekhala, Ta. Sanand, in Ahmedabad. , Gujarat. Fairchem has perfected the business model of procuring waste generated in the oil refining mills and then using state of the art process equipment to isolate and purify a variety of components from the waste. Some of these components are used as building blocks to make further value-added products like Dimer acid. Fairchem is Indias only manufacturer of Dimer acid used in many consumer products including paints, printing inks, epoxy hardeners, drilling chemicals and moulds. The Company also processes Tocopherol which is used in formulating Natural Vitamin-E.Dimer Acid is a value added product of the Company which is derived as one of the streams by further processing Linoleic Acid. Dimer Acid is used for making two kinds of polyamides i.e. Non-reactive and reactive. Non-reactive polyamides are used by manufacturers of printing inks, adhesives, paper coatings etc. Rising demand from industries such as printing inks, adhesives and paper coatings may drive global dimer acid market size for non-reactive polyamide

