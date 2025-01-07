iifl-logo-icon 1
Fairchem Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,077.55
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

643.18

396.56

0

yoy growth (%)

62.18

0

Raw materials

-458.69

-266.79

0

As % of sales

71.31

67.27

0

Employee costs

-17.74

-16.07

0

As % of sales

2.75

4.05

0

Other costs

-61.87

-44.86

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.61

11.31

0

Operating profit

104.86

68.83

0

OPM

16.3

17.35

0

Depreciation

-7.13

-6.57

0

Interest expense

-6.85

-6.97

0

Other income

0.36

0.28

0

Profit before tax

91.24

55.56

0

Taxes

-23.33

-13.07

0

Tax rate

-25.57

-23.53

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.9

42.48

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

67.9

42.48

0

yoy growth (%)

59.83

-38,97,778.89

NPM

10.55

10.71

0

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.