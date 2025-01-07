Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
643.18
396.56
0
yoy growth (%)
62.18
0
Raw materials
-458.69
-266.79
0
As % of sales
71.31
67.27
0
Employee costs
-17.74
-16.07
0
As % of sales
2.75
4.05
0
Other costs
-61.87
-44.86
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.61
11.31
0
Operating profit
104.86
68.83
0
OPM
16.3
17.35
0
Depreciation
-7.13
-6.57
0
Interest expense
-6.85
-6.97
0
Other income
0.36
0.28
0
Profit before tax
91.24
55.56
0
Taxes
-23.33
-13.07
0
Tax rate
-25.57
-23.53
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.9
42.48
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
67.9
42.48
0
yoy growth (%)
59.83
-38,97,778.89
NPM
10.55
10.71
0
