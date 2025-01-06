Fairchem Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
91.24
55.56
0
Depreciation
-7.13
-6.57
0
Tax paid
-23.33
-13.07
0
Working capital
44.01
15.73
Other operating items
Operating
104.78
51.64
Capital expenditure
21.18
6.33
Free cash flow
125.96
57.98
Equity raised
306.93
252.96
Investing
0
0
Financing
5.23
2.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
438.12
313
No Record Found
