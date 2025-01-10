Fairchem Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.02
13.02
13.02
13.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
276.91
246.24
219.13
155.71
Net Worth
289.93
259.26
232.15
168.73
Minority Interest
Debt
7.32
50.17
62.03
56.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.74
16.02
14.56
13.43
Total Liabilities
314.99
325.45
308.74
238.96
Fixed Assets
197.24
190.99
182.8
155.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.62
1.44
1.76
2.08
Networking Capital
116.04
132.95
124.02
80.91
Inventories
69.7
79.96
70.03
45.29
Inventory Days
39.74
41.68
Sundry Debtors
56.81
62.58
62.22
46.77
Debtor Days
35.3
43.04
Other Current Assets
10.47
8.81
8.87
10.57
Sundry Creditors
-13.22
-11.58
-9.59
-12.62
Creditor Days
5.44
11.61
Other Current Liabilities
-7.72
-6.82
-7.51
-9.1
Cash
0.09
0.07
0.16
0.21
Total Assets
314.99
325.45
308.74
238.97
