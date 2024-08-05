|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|22 May 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to Monday, August 5, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive Dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached herewith the summary of proceedings of the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
