Fairchem Organics Ltd Board Meeting

1,035
(4.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Fairchem Organic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
Fairchem Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
Fairchem Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We attach herewith the Notice for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday August 5 2024 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 5, 2024 is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20242 May 2024
Fairchem Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attachment Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
Fairchem Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on February 5 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Fairchem Organic: Related News

No Record Found

