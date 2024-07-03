iifl-logo-icon 1
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Share Price

24.91
(0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.7
  • Day's High25.1
  • 52 Wk High39.08
  • Prev. Close24.7
  • Day's Low23.46
  • 52 Wk Low 18.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

24.7

Prev. Close

24.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

25.1

Day's Low

23.46

52 Week's High

39.08

52 Week's Low

18.25

Book Value

-10.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.71%

Foreign: 47.71%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.49%

Institutions: 8.49%

Non-Institutions: 43.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.81

-36.38

-34.97

-34.57

Net Worth

-17.85

-17.42

-16.01

-15.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.1

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.44

-0.45

-1.21

-2.35

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.94

-0.08

-0.63

1.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1.61

-63.91

-59.06

170.27

EBIT growth

0.76

-62.42

-48.37

361.08

Net profit growth

872.61

-62.42

-49.37

370.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0

0

2.34

1.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

2.34

1.42

Other Operating Income

0.63

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.43

0.31

9.15

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Varghese Kurian

Executive Director

Lizhy Amma Kurian

Executive Director

Shaji Mathew Kalladayil

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Parameswaran Radhakrishnan Nair

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Puthuparambil Parameswaran Pillai Vijayakumar

Executive Director & CEO

Jeeben Varghese Kurian

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhavan Thundil Biju

Independent Director

Prem Kumar Sankara Panicker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jofin John

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd

Summary

Tecil Chemicals & Hydro Power (TCPL) was incorporated in 1945. Promoted by V P Varde and M S Bhandarkar, it was taken over by G D Somani and family in 1964. The company is engaged in the manufacture of calcium carbide, acetylene black, ferro silicon and desulphurisation compounds. It diversified into power generation by setting up two hydel power projects for captive power consumption.Calcium carbide is used in the manufacture of acetylene gas, PVC, desulphurisation compounds, etc. Acetylene black is mainly used for dry cell batteries. Ferro silicon and desulphurisation compounds are mainly used by mini steel and integrated steel plants for refining steel.Since the products manufactured by the company are power intensive, uninterrupted and adequate supply of power from captive units are expected to improve its performance. This will give it an edge over its competitors in the market. The company has also upgraded its calcium carbide and ferro silicon plants under the technical supervision of Elkem Metallurgy, Norway.The Ullunkar Power Project was completed in 1999. The Company is planning to raise money for the projects by issuing Preference Shares to the extent of Rs. 900 lacs on private placement basis. During 2001-02 there were no progress of work at Ullynkal Hydro Power Project at 7 MW capacity and Karikkayyam Power Project.
Company FAQs

What is the TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd share price today?

The TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is ₹47.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is 0 and -2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is ₹18.25 and ₹39.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd?

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 22.28%, 6 Month at 0.41%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at 4.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.71 %
Institutions - 8.50 %
Public - 43.79 %

