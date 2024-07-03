Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹24.7
Prev. Close₹24.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹25.1
Day's Low₹23.46
52 Week's High₹39.08
52 Week's Low₹18.25
Book Value₹-10.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.81
-36.38
-34.97
-34.57
Net Worth
-17.85
-17.42
-16.01
-15.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.1
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.44
-0.45
-1.21
-2.35
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.94
-0.08
-0.63
1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1.61
-63.91
-59.06
170.27
EBIT growth
0.76
-62.42
-48.37
361.08
Net profit growth
872.61
-62.42
-49.37
370.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0
0
2.34
1.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
2.34
1.42
Other Operating Income
0.63
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.43
0.31
9.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Varghese Kurian
Executive Director
Lizhy Amma Kurian
Executive Director
Shaji Mathew Kalladayil
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Parameswaran Radhakrishnan Nair
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Puthuparambil Parameswaran Pillai Vijayakumar
Executive Director & CEO
Jeeben Varghese Kurian
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhavan Thundil Biju
Independent Director
Prem Kumar Sankara Panicker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jofin John
Reports by TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd
Summary
Tecil Chemicals & Hydro Power (TCPL) was incorporated in 1945. Promoted by V P Varde and M S Bhandarkar, it was taken over by G D Somani and family in 1964. The company is engaged in the manufacture of calcium carbide, acetylene black, ferro silicon and desulphurisation compounds. It diversified into power generation by setting up two hydel power projects for captive power consumption.Calcium carbide is used in the manufacture of acetylene gas, PVC, desulphurisation compounds, etc. Acetylene black is mainly used for dry cell batteries. Ferro silicon and desulphurisation compounds are mainly used by mini steel and integrated steel plants for refining steel.Since the products manufactured by the company are power intensive, uninterrupted and adequate supply of power from captive units are expected to improve its performance. This will give it an edge over its competitors in the market. The company has also upgraded its calcium carbide and ferro silicon plants under the technical supervision of Elkem Metallurgy, Norway.The Ullunkar Power Project was completed in 1999. The Company is planning to raise money for the projects by issuing Preference Shares to the extent of Rs. 900 lacs on private placement basis. During 2001-02 there were no progress of work at Ullynkal Hydro Power Project at 7 MW capacity and Karikkayyam Power Project.
Read More
The TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is ₹47.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is 0 and -2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd is ₹18.25 and ₹39.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 22.28%, 6 Month at 0.41%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at 4.22%.
