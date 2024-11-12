|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|TECIL CHEMICALS & HYDRO POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Quarterly and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|TECIL CHEMICALS & HYDRO POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the Statement of Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To Approve the Board Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. To Fix the date and approve the Notice of AGM for the FY 2023-24 4. To re appoint Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 5. To re appoint Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 6. To Approve Material Related Party Transaction. 7. Any other Items as may be decided by the Board. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|TECIL CHEMICALS & HYDRO POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Publication of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as required under Regulation 47 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|TECIL CHEMICALS & HYDRO POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Statements of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report To consider and Approve the unaudited Financial Statements along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
