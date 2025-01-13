TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.81
-36.38
-34.97
-34.57
Net Worth
-17.85
-17.42
-16.01
-15.61
Minority Interest
Debt
13.24
12.91
12.02
11.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-4.61
-4.51
-3.99
-3.94
Fixed Assets
3.47
3.51
3.55
3.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.09
-8.06
-7.54
-7.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.93
1.96
2.48
2.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-10.02
-10.02
-10.02
-10.02
Cash
0.01
0.04
0
0.02
Total Assets
-4.61
-4.51
-3.99
-3.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.