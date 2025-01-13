iifl-logo-icon 1
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Balance Sheet

28
(4.71%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.81

-36.38

-34.97

-34.57

Net Worth

-17.85

-17.42

-16.01

-15.61

Minority Interest

Debt

13.24

12.91

12.02

11.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-4.61

-4.51

-3.99

-3.94

Fixed Assets

3.47

3.51

3.55

3.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.09

-8.06

-7.54

-7.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.93

1.96

2.48

2.47

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-10.02

-10.02

-10.02

-10.02

Cash

0.01

0.04

0

0.02

Total Assets

-4.61

-4.51

-3.99

-3.93

