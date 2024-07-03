TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0
0
0
2.35
0.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
2.35
0.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.35
0.28
0.03
0.15
Total Income
0.08
0.35
0.28
2.38
0.28
Total Expenditure
1.4
0.5
0.48
2.74
1.98
PBIDT
-1.32
-0.15
-0.2
-0.36
-1.69
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
-1.32
-0.16
-0.2
-0.36
-1.69
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
-0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.34
-0.18
-0.22
-0.38
-2.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.34
-0.18
-0.22
-0.38
-2.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-1.4
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.34
-0.18
-0.22
-0.38
-0.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.96
18.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,25,05,033
1,25,21,283
1,25,31,383
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
65.94
66.03
66.08
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
64,58,667
64,42,417
64,32,317
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
34.06
33.97
33.92
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-15.31
-1,300
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-16.17
-1,738.46
No Record Found
