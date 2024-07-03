iifl-logo-icon 1
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Half Yearly Results

24.67
(-4.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:26:27 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0

0

0

2.35

0.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

2.35

0.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.35

0.28

0.03

0.15

Total Income

0.08

0.35

0.28

2.38

0.28

Total Expenditure

1.4

0.5

0.48

2.74

1.98

PBIDT

-1.32

-0.15

-0.2

-0.36

-1.69

Interest

0

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

-1.32

-0.16

-0.2

-0.36

-1.69

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

-0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.34

-0.18

-0.22

-0.38

-2.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.34

-0.18

-0.22

-0.38

-2.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-1.4

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.34

-0.18

-0.22

-0.38

-0.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.96

18.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,25,05,033

1,25,21,283

1,25,31,383

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

65.94

66.03

66.08

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

64,58,667

64,42,417

64,32,317

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

34.06

33.97

33.92

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

-15.31

-1,300

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-16.17

-1,738.46

TECIL Chemical: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd

