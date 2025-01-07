Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.1
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.38
-0.37
-1.05
-2.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.42
-0.41
-1.16
-2.84
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Interest expense
-3.98
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.56
Profit before tax
-4.44
-0.45
-1.21
-2.35
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.44
-0.45
-1.21
-2.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.04
Net profit
-4.44
-0.45
-1.21
-2.39
yoy growth (%)
872.61
-62.42
-49.37
370.27
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.