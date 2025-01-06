TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.44
-0.45
-1.21
-2.35
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.94
-0.08
-0.63
1.12
Other operating items
Operating
1.46
-0.57
-1.89
-1.3
Capital expenditure
0
-0.13
-0.19
-0.01
Free cash flow
1.46
-0.7
-2.08
-1.32
Equity raised
-60.24
-58.74
-55.73
-50.89
Investing
0
0
0
-0.38
Financing
12.99
1.83
0.51
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-45.78
-57.61
-57.31
-52.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.