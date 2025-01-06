iifl-logo-icon 1
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.91
(0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

TECIL Chemical FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.44

-0.45

-1.21

-2.35

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.94

-0.08

-0.63

1.12

Other operating items

Operating

1.46

-0.57

-1.89

-1.3

Capital expenditure

0

-0.13

-0.19

-0.01

Free cash flow

1.46

-0.7

-2.08

-1.32

Equity raised

-60.24

-58.74

-55.73

-50.89

Investing

0

0

0

-0.38

Financing

12.99

1.83

0.51

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-45.78

-57.61

-57.31

-52.59

