iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Annually Results

24.68
(0.04%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0

0

2.34

1.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

2.34

1.42

Other Operating Income

0.63

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.43

0.31

9.15

Total Income

0.73

0.43

2.66

10.59

Total Expenditure

1.05

1.9

3.22

8.47

PBIDT

-0.32

-1.47

-0.56

2.11

Interest

0

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

-0.32

-1.48

-0.56

2.09

Depreciation

0.09

0.04

0.02

1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.41

-1.52

-0.6

1.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.41

-1.52

-0.6

1.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

7.96

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.41

-1.52

-0.6

-6.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.22

0

0

0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.96

18.96

18.95

18.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

1,25,05,033

1,25,31,383

1,22,56,663

Public Shareholding (%)

0

65.94

66.08

64.62

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

64,58,667

64,32,317

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

34.06

33.91

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-23.82

148.25

PBDTM(%)

0

0

-23.82

146.85

PATM(%)

0

0

-25.53

76.22

TECIL Chemical: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.