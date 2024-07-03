TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0
0
2.34
1.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
2.34
1.42
Other Operating Income
0.63
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.43
0.31
9.15
Total Income
0.73
0.43
2.66
10.59
Total Expenditure
1.05
1.9
3.22
8.47
PBIDT
-0.32
-1.47
-0.56
2.11
Interest
0
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
-0.32
-1.48
-0.56
2.09
Depreciation
0.09
0.04
0.02
1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.41
-1.52
-0.6
1.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.41
-1.52
-0.6
1.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
7.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.41
-1.52
-0.6
-6.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.22
0
0
0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.96
18.96
18.95
18.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,25,05,033
1,25,31,383
1,22,56,663
Public Shareholding (%)
0
65.94
66.08
64.62
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
64,58,667
64,32,317
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
34.06
33.91
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-23.82
148.25
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-23.82
146.85
PATM(%)
0
0
-25.53
76.22
