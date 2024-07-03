iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynemic Products Ltd Share Price

400.35
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open408.9
  • Day's High408.9
  • 52 Wk High485
  • Prev. Close406.35
  • Day's Low399
  • 52 Wk Low 235
  • Turnover (lac)39.05
  • P/E39.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value168.34
  • EPS10.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)481.56
  • Div. Yield0
Dynemic Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

408.9

Prev. Close

406.35

Turnover(Lac.)

39.05

Day's High

408.9

Day's Low

399

52 Week's High

485

52 Week's Low

235

Book Value

168.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

481.56

P/E

39.13

EPS

10.44

Divi. Yield

0

Dynemic Products Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

Dynemic Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dynemic Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 70.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynemic Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.81

11.69

11.33

11.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

183.76

169.7

158.31

144.17

Net Worth

201.57

181.39

169.64

155.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

205.58

182.26

164.27

128.61

yoy growth (%)

12.79

10.95

27.72

-0.35

Raw materials

-112.19

-99.44

-87.31

-64.35

As % of sales

54.57

54.56

53.15

50.03

Employee costs

-11.31

-9.79

-8.02

-6.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.28

32.11

26.9

20.6

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.4

-3.32

-3.17

Tax paid

-9.79

-7.98

-9.39

-7.1

Working capital

-43.04

51.55

8.86

4.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.79

10.95

27.72

-0.35

Op profit growth

19.88

16.27

24.28

50.23

EBIT growth

20.41

19.92

27.07

62.85

Net profit growth

18.05

37.85

29.74

79.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

279.72

288.55

242.64

201.24

175.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

279.72

288.55

242.64

201.24

175.83

Other Operating Income

4.33

7.36

9.28

4.35

6.44

Other Income

0.69

0.39

0.3

0.61

0.93

Dynemic Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynemic Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhagwandas K Patel

WTD & Executive Director

Rameshbhai B Patel

WTD & Executive Director

Dixit B Patel

Independent Director

Jagdishbhai S Shah

Independent Director

Shankarlal B Mundra

Independent Director

Rashmi Aahuja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynemic Products Ltd

Summary

Dynemic Products Ltd was incorporated on June 14, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Dynemic Products Pvt Ltd. On January 1993, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dynemic Products Ltd.The company was promoted with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing S P C P, the raw material for Food Color, Reactive & Ramazole Dyes. They acquired on lease a plot in GIDC Estate at Ankleshwar admeasuring 1888 sq meter for this purpose. The Company is one of the major manufacturer and exporter in India, offering complete range of Food Colors, Lake Colors, Blended Colors, FD&C Colors & Dye Intermediates. The company has wide applications in food industry, cosmetic industry, pharma industry, Ink and edible ink industry. They manufacture major Raw Material (Dye Intermediates) of Food Colors at their own to ensure that the Food Color produced from them is as per highest Quality Standards. The manufacturing facilities of Dynemic Products Ltd are certified with HACCP & ISO 9001:2000. Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt Ltd is the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1997 the company acquired on lease two additional plots in GIDC Estate both admeasuring 1888 sq meter. In the year 1999, they started their export sales. They obtained the export order from PT Dyestar- Indonesia.In the year 2000, the company acquired the business of Saffron Dye Stuff Industries and started manufacturing wide range of food colours at Ankleshwar. Du
Company FAQs

What is the Dynemic Products Ltd share price today?

The Dynemic Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹400.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynemic Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynemic Products Ltd is ₹481.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynemic Products Ltd is 39.13 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynemic Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynemic Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynemic Products Ltd is ₹235 and ₹485 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynemic Products Ltd?

Dynemic Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.44%, 3 Years at -13.69%, 1 Year at 35.02%, 6 Month at 31.14%, 3 Month at 1.44% and 1 Month at -10.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynemic Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynemic Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.42 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 70.31 %

