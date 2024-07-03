Summary

Dynemic Products Ltd was incorporated on June 14, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Dynemic Products Pvt Ltd. On January 1993, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dynemic Products Ltd.The company was promoted with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing S P C P, the raw material for Food Color, Reactive & Ramazole Dyes. They acquired on lease a plot in GIDC Estate at Ankleshwar admeasuring 1888 sq meter for this purpose. The Company is one of the major manufacturer and exporter in India, offering complete range of Food Colors, Lake Colors, Blended Colors, FD&C Colors & Dye Intermediates. The company has wide applications in food industry, cosmetic industry, pharma industry, Ink and edible ink industry. They manufacture major Raw Material (Dye Intermediates) of Food Colors at their own to ensure that the Food Color produced from them is as per highest Quality Standards. The manufacturing facilities of Dynemic Products Ltd are certified with HACCP & ISO 9001:2000. Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt Ltd is the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1997 the company acquired on lease two additional plots in GIDC Estate both admeasuring 1888 sq meter. In the year 1999, they started their export sales. They obtained the export order from PT Dyestar- Indonesia.In the year 2000, the company acquired the business of Saffron Dye Stuff Industries and started manufacturing wide range of food colours at Ankleshwar. Du

