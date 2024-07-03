Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹408.9
Prev. Close₹406.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.05
Day's High₹408.9
Day's Low₹399
52 Week's High₹485
52 Week's Low₹235
Book Value₹168.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)481.56
P/E39.13
EPS10.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.81
11.69
11.33
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.76
169.7
158.31
144.17
Net Worth
201.57
181.39
169.64
155.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
205.58
182.26
164.27
128.61
yoy growth (%)
12.79
10.95
27.72
-0.35
Raw materials
-112.19
-99.44
-87.31
-64.35
As % of sales
54.57
54.56
53.15
50.03
Employee costs
-11.31
-9.79
-8.02
-6.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.28
32.11
26.9
20.6
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.4
-3.32
-3.17
Tax paid
-9.79
-7.98
-9.39
-7.1
Working capital
-43.04
51.55
8.86
4.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.79
10.95
27.72
-0.35
Op profit growth
19.88
16.27
24.28
50.23
EBIT growth
20.41
19.92
27.07
62.85
Net profit growth
18.05
37.85
29.74
79.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
279.72
288.55
242.64
201.24
175.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
279.72
288.55
242.64
201.24
175.83
Other Operating Income
4.33
7.36
9.28
4.35
6.44
Other Income
0.69
0.39
0.3
0.61
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhagwandas K Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Rameshbhai B Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Dixit B Patel
Independent Director
Jagdishbhai S Shah
Independent Director
Shankarlal B Mundra
Independent Director
Rashmi Aahuja
Reports by Dynemic Products Ltd
Summary
Dynemic Products Ltd was incorporated on June 14, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Dynemic Products Pvt Ltd. On January 1993, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dynemic Products Ltd.The company was promoted with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing S P C P, the raw material for Food Color, Reactive & Ramazole Dyes. They acquired on lease a plot in GIDC Estate at Ankleshwar admeasuring 1888 sq meter for this purpose. The Company is one of the major manufacturer and exporter in India, offering complete range of Food Colors, Lake Colors, Blended Colors, FD&C Colors & Dye Intermediates. The company has wide applications in food industry, cosmetic industry, pharma industry, Ink and edible ink industry. They manufacture major Raw Material (Dye Intermediates) of Food Colors at their own to ensure that the Food Color produced from them is as per highest Quality Standards. The manufacturing facilities of Dynemic Products Ltd are certified with HACCP & ISO 9001:2000. Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt Ltd is the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1997 the company acquired on lease two additional plots in GIDC Estate both admeasuring 1888 sq meter. In the year 1999, they started their export sales. They obtained the export order from PT Dyestar- Indonesia.In the year 2000, the company acquired the business of Saffron Dye Stuff Industries and started manufacturing wide range of food colours at Ankleshwar. Du
Read More
The Dynemic Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹400.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynemic Products Ltd is ₹481.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynemic Products Ltd is 39.13 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynemic Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynemic Products Ltd is ₹235 and ₹485 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynemic Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.44%, 3 Years at -13.69%, 1 Year at 35.02%, 6 Month at 31.14%, 3 Month at 1.44% and 1 Month at -10.42%.
