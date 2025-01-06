Dynemic Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.28
32.11
26.9
20.6
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.4
-3.32
-3.17
Tax paid
-9.79
-7.98
-9.39
-7.1
Working capital
-43.04
51.55
8.86
4.91
Other operating items
Operating
-17.98
72.27
23.04
15.24
Capital expenditure
1.24
6.96
3.13
3.21
Free cash flow
-16.74
79.24
26.17
18.45
Equity raised
231.47
173.66
127.73
103.43
Investing
-0.02
0
-0.04
-0.04
Financing
51.87
76.09
-0.2
-4.73
Dividends paid
0
1.7
0
0
Net in cash
266.57
330.7
153.65
117.11
