Dynemic Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

400.35
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Dynemic Products FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.28

32.11

26.9

20.6

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.4

-3.32

-3.17

Tax paid

-9.79

-7.98

-9.39

-7.1

Working capital

-43.04

51.55

8.86

4.91

Other operating items

Operating

-17.98

72.27

23.04

15.24

Capital expenditure

1.24

6.96

3.13

3.21

Free cash flow

-16.74

79.24

26.17

18.45

Equity raised

231.47

173.66

127.73

103.43

Investing

-0.02

0

-0.04

-0.04

Financing

51.87

76.09

-0.2

-4.73

Dividends paid

0

1.7

0

0

Net in cash

266.57

330.7

153.65

117.11

