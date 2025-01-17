Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.79
10.83
27.16
-0.22
Op profit growth
19.88
16.11
24.17
49.96
EBIT growth
20.37
19.7
26.89
62.35
Net profit growth
17.88
37.68
29.6
78.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.11
19.86
18.95
19.41
EBIT margin
19.73
18.49
17.12
17.15
Net profit margin
13.85
13.26
10.67
10.47
RoCE
14.85
18.93
24.43
21.22
RoNW
5.01
5.48
5.18
4.8
RoA
2.6
3.39
3.8
3.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.15
21.34
15.5
11.96
Dividend per share
0
1.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
22.11
18.32
12.56
9.15
Book value per share
138.01
112.95
81.58
67.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.63
5.35
11.57
11.76
P/CEPS
23.46
6.23
14.28
15.36
P/B
3.76
1.01
2.19
2.06
EV/EBIDTA
16.87
5.52
7.26
7.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.03
0
0
Tax payout
-25.59
-24.85
-34.9
-34.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.02
64.46
67.11
76.04
Inventory days
64.42
63.46
54.43
59.35
Creditor days
-35.46
-16.52
-12.4
-13.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.81
-21.44
-23.67
-14.69
Net debt / equity
0.97
0.58
0.26
0.32
Net debt / op. profit
3.5
2.07
0.78
0.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.57
-54.56
-53.17
-50.21
Employee costs
-5.5
-5.37
-4.88
-5.07
Other costs
-18.81
-20.2
-22.98
-25.28
