Dynemic Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.81
11.69
11.33
11.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.76
169.7
158.31
144.17
Net Worth
201.57
181.39
169.64
155.5
Minority Interest
Debt
114.53
147.97
173.74
152.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15
12.37
11.87
3.84
Total Liabilities
331.1
341.73
355.25
312.16
Fixed Assets
244.3
258.99
271.58
228.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.31
1.31
1.33
1.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.62
0.84
0
0
Networking Capital
79.15
78.91
79.64
81.59
Inventories
65.83
65.14
52.05
36.16
Inventory Days
64.19
Sundry Debtors
55.06
50.72
47.02
41.35
Debtor Days
73.41
Other Current Assets
30.29
33.28
39.01
42.12
Sundry Creditors
-66.99
-62.07
-52.33
-23.92
Creditor Days
42.46
Other Current Liabilities
-5.04
-8.16
-6.11
-14.12
Cash
1.72
1.68
2.67
0.79
Total Assets
331.1
341.73
355.22
312.17
