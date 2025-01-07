iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynemic Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

403.35
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

205.58

182.26

164.27

128.61

yoy growth (%)

12.79

10.95

27.72

-0.35

Raw materials

-112.19

-99.44

-87.31

-64.35

As % of sales

54.57

54.56

53.15

50.03

Employee costs

-11.31

-9.79

-8.02

-6.56

As % of sales

5.5

5.37

4.88

5.1

Other costs

-38.63

-36.79

-37.77

-32.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.79

20.18

22.99

25.36

Operating profit

43.44

36.23

31.16

25.07

OPM

21.12

19.88

18.96

19.49

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.4

-3.32

-3.17

Interest expense

-2.27

-1.57

-1.18

-1.5

Other income

0.55

0.85

0.24

0.2

Profit before tax

38.28

32.11

26.9

20.6

Taxes

-9.79

-7.98

-9.39

-7.1

Tax rate

-25.58

-24.85

-34.92

-34.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.48

24.13

17.5

13.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.48

24.13

17.5

13.49

yoy growth (%)

18.05

37.85

29.74

79.48

NPM

13.85

13.23

10.65

10.49

