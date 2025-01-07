Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
205.58
182.26
164.27
128.61
yoy growth (%)
12.79
10.95
27.72
-0.35
Raw materials
-112.19
-99.44
-87.31
-64.35
As % of sales
54.57
54.56
53.15
50.03
Employee costs
-11.31
-9.79
-8.02
-6.56
As % of sales
5.5
5.37
4.88
5.1
Other costs
-38.63
-36.79
-37.77
-32.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.79
20.18
22.99
25.36
Operating profit
43.44
36.23
31.16
25.07
OPM
21.12
19.88
18.96
19.49
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.4
-3.32
-3.17
Interest expense
-2.27
-1.57
-1.18
-1.5
Other income
0.55
0.85
0.24
0.2
Profit before tax
38.28
32.11
26.9
20.6
Taxes
-9.79
-7.98
-9.39
-7.1
Tax rate
-25.58
-24.85
-34.92
-34.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.48
24.13
17.5
13.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.48
24.13
17.5
13.49
yoy growth (%)
18.05
37.85
29.74
79.48
NPM
13.85
13.23
10.65
10.49
