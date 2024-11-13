Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Unaudited results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Results-Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024