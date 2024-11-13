|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Unaudited results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Results-Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|DYNEMIC PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to review consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
