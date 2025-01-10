To, The Members,

Dynemic Products Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION :

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dynemic Products Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter collectively referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the net profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION:

We conducted our audit of the standalone financialstatements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (SAs). Our responsibilitiesunder those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit . opiniononthestandalonefinancial

KEY AUDIT MATTERS :

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment,wereofmostsignificance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context described hereunder.

We have fulfilledtheresponsibilitiesdescribed in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements;

1) Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers":-

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed this matter: - Company recognises revenue from sales of goods in accordance with a) Reading and evaluation of the companys policies regarding requirements of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with cus- the requirements of Ind AS 115, RevenuefromContracts withCus- and assessment of its compliance with the revenuerecognition b) Assessed the internal controls with respect to determination of sales (wherein the control transfers to customer after significant time from supply of goods from factory). tomers, measured at the value of the consideration received or re- c) Duly verified the trail of documents with respect to export of the goods during cut-off date and ascertained that it was correctly recognized in compliance with transfer of control of goods as de- fined in Ind AS 115. ceivable in the ordinary course of its activities. Revenue from sale of tomers" goods is recognised net of discounts, rebates and taxes at the time of transfer of goods. Goods are considered transferred when the cus- of revenue recognition more specifically timing tomer obtains ‘control of the promised goods. Control is the ability to direct the use of and obtain, substantially all the benefits from the goods. Our audit procedure with respect to above key audit matter included following;

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON :

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the tatements AnnualReport,butdoesnotinclude and our auditors report thereon. standalonefinancial Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of thereon. becomes In connection with our audit of the financialstatements,ourresponsibilityistoreadtheotherinformationidentified available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. information,if thedateofthisauditorsreport.Whenwereadtheother Theother we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS :

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the Thisresponsibilityalsoincludesmaintenanceofadequateaccounting assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS :

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on thebasisofthesestandalonefinancialstatements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that issufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and wheth-underlying transactions erthestandalonefinancial and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicated with those charged with governanceregarding,amongothermatters,theplannedscopeandtimingof the audit and sig -nificant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we

We also provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding inde- pendence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS : 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. 2 (A). As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that; a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Direc- tors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure- B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. (B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2020, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations a) As informed to us, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; c) There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d) (i) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts Note No.54 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on (ii) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts Note No.55 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the (iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) e) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

f) Based on our examination, which include test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled in a phased manner between November-2023 to December-2023 and thus the same has not been operated for the period throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, B. K. PATEL & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 112647W B. K. Patel Ahmedabad Partner 30-05-2024 Membership No.032199 UDIN:24032199BJZYQM1819

ANNEXURE ‘A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph -1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dynemic Products Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a program of of Property, Plant and Equipments in a phased manner. In our opinion, it is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanationsgiven to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) which are freehold are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of the Inventory: a) As explained by the management, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. b) As disclosed in note 15 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctionedworking capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 (five) Crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The company does not have such sanctioned working capital limits from any financial institution. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks, the following is the difference between the quarterly statements given to the bank and the books of account of the Company.

Rs. in Crore

Quarter ended Jun-23 Sep-23 Dec-23 Mar-24 Particulars Debtors Stock Debtors Stock Debtors Stock Debtors Stock As per the Statement given to Bank 44.34 78.22 44.09 63.75 53.90 66.19 55.06 65.82 As per Books of Accounts 46.87 78.22 44.22 63.61 56.72 66.36 55.06 65.82 Difference 2.53 0.00 0.13 -0.14 2.82 0.17 0.00 0.00

iii. (a) According the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) Since the Company has not made any investments, has not provided any guarantees, has not given any security and has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year and accordingly reporting under the Clauses 3(iii) (b), (c), (d), (e), and (f) are not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of making investments in Subsidiary and Associate. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and accordingly reporting under the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013, and we have broadly reviewed the accounts and records maintained by the company as pre-

scribed by the Government for the maintenance of the cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not however, made detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete. The company has obtained the Cost Audit Report from the Cost Accountants. vii. In respect of statutory dues: a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues as applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undis- puted amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) Details of dues of Income Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below :

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Rs. Period to which Forum where the Remarks, if any in lakhs the amount relates dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 12.92 AY 2012-13 CIT (Appeals)- NFAC - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 35.13 AY 2017-18 CIT (Appeals)- NFAC -

viii. As informed to us there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. In respect of loans from banks and financialinstitutes: a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repay- ment of dues to financial institutions, banks, debenture holders or government, and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) As informed to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) Term loan taken during the year have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis were used for long-term purposes by the Company, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of theOrder is not applicable. e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, and accordingly reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate company and accordingly reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. In respect of money raised : a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) and further public offer during the year, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has made allotment of equity shares on preferential basis (Preferential Issue) for which the require- ments of section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. During the year, the Company has allotted total 3,50,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10/- each for cash, at a total price of Rs.308.50 per equity share (including premium of Rs.298.50 per share), with share premium aggregating to Rs.1044.75 Lakhs on preferential basis and issued 4,00,000 Convertible warrants (fully convertible, partly paid up, against which the Company has received Rs.308.50 Lakhs (25% of aggregate amount of Warrants of Rs.1234.00 Lakhs) in September 2023 and Rs.269.94 Lakhs in March 2024 which are convertible into, on exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each on a preferential of basis of Rs.308.50, which may be exercised in one or more tranches during the period commencing from the date of allotment of the Warrants until expiry of 18 (Eighteen) months, for which the requirements of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised and unutilisedamount has been temporarily invested in bank deposits. xi. In respect of fraud: a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) According the information and explanation given to us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no material fraud on or by the Company was noticed or reported during the period, accordingly, no report under sub-section (12) of section Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Govern- ment, during the year. c) According the information and explanation given to us, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no whistle-blower complaints is received during the year by the company. xii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, trans- actions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. In respect of Internal Audit : a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. However scope and depth of it is required to be enlarged. b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till the date of audit report. xv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and basedexaminationof the records of the Company, the our Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or personsconnectedwiththem,andhencereportingunder clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the require- ment to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. In our opinion and according to informationand explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supportingthe assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any materialun- certainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than on-going projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule -VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Act, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. (b) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company there are no on-going projects and accordingly reporting underclause Order is not applicable for the year. 3(xx)(b) ofthe

ANNEXURE-"B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Dynemic Products Limited of even date) REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dynemic Products Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating -effec tively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting Company . ofthe

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companysassetsthatcouldhave .statements materialeffectonthefinancial

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financialcontrolsoverfinancialreporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the bestofourinformationand according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financialreporting and suchinternal financialreporting were operat controlsover -ing effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.