Dynemic Products Ltd Summary

Dynemic Products Ltd was incorporated on June 14, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Dynemic Products Pvt Ltd. On January 1993, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dynemic Products Ltd.The company was promoted with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing S P C P, the raw material for Food Color, Reactive & Ramazole Dyes. They acquired on lease a plot in GIDC Estate at Ankleshwar admeasuring 1888 sq meter for this purpose. The Company is one of the major manufacturer and exporter in India, offering complete range of Food Colors, Lake Colors, Blended Colors, FD&C Colors & Dye Intermediates. The company has wide applications in food industry, cosmetic industry, pharma industry, Ink and edible ink industry. They manufacture major Raw Material (Dye Intermediates) of Food Colors at their own to ensure that the Food Color produced from them is as per highest Quality Standards. The manufacturing facilities of Dynemic Products Ltd are certified with HACCP & ISO 9001:2000. Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt Ltd is the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1997 the company acquired on lease two additional plots in GIDC Estate both admeasuring 1888 sq meter. In the year 1999, they started their export sales. They obtained the export order from PT Dyestar- Indonesia.In the year 2000, the company acquired the business of Saffron Dye Stuff Industries and started manufacturing wide range of food colours at Ankleshwar. During the year 2000-01, the company commenced manufacturing of food colour namely Tartrazine at Unit I. In the year 2002, the company obtained 14001:1996 certificate of registration for their Unit II at Ankleshwar. They won the Second Award for Indirect Export of Self Manufactured Dyes for the year 2001-02 by Gujarat Dyestuffs Manufacturers Association. In the year 2003, the company obtained HAACP Code: 2003 certificate of registration. In the year 2004, they obtained ISO 9001:2000.certification.During the year 2004-05, the company acquired 60% shares of Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt Ltd and hence Dynamic Overseas (India) Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company. The companys two manufacturing units got the status of EOU from Kandla Special Economic Zone. In June 9, 2005, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely Dynemic USA Inc, to expand geographical as well as their product coverage and capture the opportunities to develop market of their products in USA. In January 2006, the company came out with the Initial Public Offer and their shares were listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) in February 2006. During the year 2008-09, the company completed the expansion programme and thus increased the total production capacity from 1980 MT to 5700 MT. Also, they started the commercial production during the year.During the year 2009-10, the company initiated to develop D&C Colors (Colors that are used in Drugs, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Personal Care) & InkJet Dyes (these are used in producing Inks for Printing with InkJet Nozzle on various sunstrate like, Leather, Various Textile Products, Food & also for producing Ink for Computer Printers, Writing Ink, Marking Ink, Finer Liner Ball Point Ink & other Ink Industries). The Dahej Plant was commissioned in 2022. Production systems of Dynemic included quality control checks at all stages of manufacturing, change control system, periodic internal quality audits, timely calibrated equipment & methods, and continuous training & skill up gradation of all personnel. The plant handled high pressure & high temperature reactions, and features the latest utility & waste handling systems. Dynemics Manufacturing facilities included two well equipped plants that are an ISO 9001, ISO 14001, FSSC 22000 & GMP certified.